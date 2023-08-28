BYU Hosting Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr. On Visit

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball completed a foreign tour to Italy and Croatia. There’s no time to kick their feet up and relax because they are hosting a former four-star recruit on an official visit.

Remember Marcus Adams Jr.?

Slowly Returning (44pts 8 3s in 1 game) pic.twitter.com/gQy2LzmCbm — Marcus Adams Jr (@marcusadams21) April 19, 2023

Marcus Adams Jr. was a Top-50 recruit in the 2023 class

Adams is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing and a Top-50 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. He signed with Kansas out of Narbonne High School in California.

Where does BYU come into the mix here? A few months after Adams was enrolled at Big 12 powerhouse Kansas, Adams opted to withdraw from the Jayhawks program and transfer. When Adams transferred, BYU was among the schools that reached out to the heralded prospect that the Los Angeles Times said is “as NBA-ready as any high school star.”

There was some slight buzz that BYU would land a visit from Adams, but he quickly wrapped up his transfer portal experience and committed to WCC powerhouse Gonzaga in mid-July.

Adams’ time in Spokane with Mark Few and the Zags did not last long. He’s on the move again.

His next stop could be Provo.

BYU hosting Adams on a two-day visit

Adams shared on his Instagram stories a post on August 28 from Tipton Edits that he was visiting BYU’s campus on Monday and Tuesday.

BYU has two open scholarships available for the 2023-24 season. Fifth-year BYU head coach Mark Pope has stayed consistent that he likes his current group of players. But he has also said he would add to the roster if he could land a player with a “special upside.”

Adams Jr. would fit the billing for a special upside. He was the No. 49 prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle and is only 17.

During his final year at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California, Adams averaged 28.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season.

It’s unclear if the NCAA will clear Adams to play for any school he chooses to play for out of the transfer portal this season, as it would be his second undergraduate transfer. So that would be something to monitor.

BYU basketball has two scholarships remaining for this season

For BYU, heading into the Big 12, they need to make in-roads on prospects with NBA potential. Landing Adams could give BYU a transfer victory after losing Ques Glover to Kansas State over NIL issues.

Other schools that reached out to Adams when he initially left Kansas included West Virginia, Oregon, Binghamton, Missouri, Boston College, and others.

