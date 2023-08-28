Kalani Sitake Announces BYU Football Captains For 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake announced the captains and co-captains of his football team for the upcoming 2023 season.

BYU Football Captains Announced For 2023 Season

Sitake named the players as captains on Monday, August 28.

For the 2023 season, BYU football will have eight captains and 10 co-captains.

The following players were named as captains:

DE Tyler Batty

LB Ben Bywater

CB Eddie Heckard

OL Connor Pay

TE Isaac Rex

QB Kedon Slovis

OL Kingsley Suamataia

LB AJ Vongphachanh

These players will serve as co-captains:

WR Kody Epps

WR Keanu Hill

DT Atunaisa Mahe

OL Paul Maile

S Malik Moore

P Ryan Rehkow

RB Aidan Robbins

WR Chase Roberts

DB Jakob Robinson

LB Max Tooley

“I’m so proud of these captains and for our players for just confirming what we thought about this team,” Sitake said in a statement. “Our players think highly of their teammates they voted for and it is a good sign that top to bottom we have great people to be the voice of our team. This group will meet regularly, have a responsibility to promote our culture and be caretakers of the relationship our team has with Cougar Nation. I feel really good about our leadership.”

BYU will kick off its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with three non-conference contests, starting with the Cougars’ season opener against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

In its final season as an FBS Indendepent in 2022, BYU posted an 8-5 record. The Cougars won their final four games of the season, including a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

BYU’s game against Sam Houston will kick off on Saturday, September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

