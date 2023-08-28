Kalani Sitake Announces BYU Football Captains For 2023 Season
Aug 28, 2023, 5:04 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake announced the captains and co-captains of his football team for the upcoming 2023 season.
BYU Football Captains Announced For 2023 Season
Sitake named the players as captains on Monday, August 28.
RELATED: BYU Releases First-Time Uniform Combination For 2023 Season Opener
For the 2023 season, BYU football will have eight captains and 10 co-captains.
The following players were named as captains:
- DE Tyler Batty
- LB Ben Bywater
- CB Eddie Heckard
- OL Connor Pay
- TE Isaac Rex
- QB Kedon Slovis
- OL Kingsley Suamataia
- LB AJ Vongphachanh
These players will serve as co-captains:
- WR Kody Epps
- WR Keanu Hill
- DT Atunaisa Mahe
- OL Paul Maile
- S Malik Moore
- P Ryan Rehkow
- RB Aidan Robbins
- WR Chase Roberts
- DB Jakob Robinson
- LB Max Tooley
Co-Captains
WR Kody Epps
WR Keanu Hill
DT Atunaisa Mahe
OL Paul Maile
S Malik Moore
P Ryan Rehkow
RB Aidan Robbins
WR Chase Roberts
DB Jakob Robinson
LB Max Tooley
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 28, 2023
“I’m so proud of these captains and for our players for just confirming what we thought about this team,” Sitake said in a statement. “Our players think highly of their teammates they voted for and it is a good sign that top to bottom we have great people to be the voice of our team. This group will meet regularly, have a responsibility to promote our culture and be caretakers of the relationship our team has with Cougar Nation. I feel really good about our leadership.”
THE CO-CAPTAINS. pic.twitter.com/pKJ6dKaYrj
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 28, 2023
BYU will kick off its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with three non-conference contests, starting with the Cougars’ season opener against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
In its final season as an FBS Indendepent in 2022, BYU posted an 8-5 record. The Cougars won their final four games of the season, including a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.
BYU’s game against Sam Houston will kick off on Saturday, September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.