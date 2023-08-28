On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kalani Sitake Announces BYU Football Captains For 2023 Season

Aug 28, 2023, 5:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYBYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake announced the captains and co-captains of his football team for the upcoming 2023 season.

BYU Football Captains Announced For 2023 Season

Sitake named the players as captains on Monday, August 28.

RELATED: BYU Releases First-Time Uniform Combination For 2023 Season Opener

For the 2023 season, BYU football will have eight captains and 10 co-captains.

RELATED STORIES

The following players were named as captains:

  • DE Tyler Batty
  • LB Ben Bywater
  • CB Eddie Heckard
  • OL Connor Pay
  • TE Isaac Rex
  • QB Kedon Slovis
  • OL Kingsley Suamataia
  • LB AJ Vongphachanh

These players will serve as co-captains:

  • WR Kody Epps
  • WR Keanu Hill
  • DT Atunaisa Mahe
  • OL Paul Maile
  • S Malik Moore
  • P Ryan Rehkow
  • RB Aidan Robbins
  • WR Chase Roberts
  • DB Jakob Robinson
  • LB Max Tooley

“I’m so proud of these captains and for our players for just confirming what we thought about this team,” Sitake said in a statement. “Our players think highly of their teammates they voted for and it is a good sign that top to bottom we have great people to be the voice of our team. This group will meet regularly, have a responsibility to promote our culture and be caretakers of the relationship our team has with Cougar Nation. I feel really good about our leadership.”

BYU will kick off its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with three non-conference contests, starting with the Cougars’ season opener against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

In its final season as an FBS Indendepent in 2022, BYU posted an 8-5 record. The Cougars won their final four games of the season, including a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

BYU’s game against Sam Houston will kick off on Saturday, September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Hosting Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr. On Visit

Heralded transfer is on the move again. Could BYU be his next stop?

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commanders Place Local Player On Injured Reserve, Ending Rookie’s Season

The Commanders placed former Utah standout Braeden Daniels on injured reserve, ending the tackle's rookie season before it officially began.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tom Farden, Utah Gymnastics Under Investigation For Alleged Emotional Abuse

Utah gymnastics head coach Tom Farden is under investigation for alleged emotional abuse as first reported by the Deseret News.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First Depth Chart As Big 12 Team

Five quick-hit takeaways from BYU's first depth chart of the 2023 season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Football @ Iowa Hawkeyes

The Utah State Aggies open their 126th season of play as they head to Big Ten country for a matchup against a ranked Iowa Hawkeyes team.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida Adjusts Travel Plans To Salt Lake In Wake Of Idalia

The Florida Gators will be heading to Salt Lake this week to take on the Utah Utes, but in the wake of Idalia, have to adjust their travel.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Kalani Sitake Announces BYU Football Captains For 2023 Season