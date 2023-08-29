Millions of dollars approved to give several Salt Lake City parks a facelift

SALT LAKE CITY –– Some new improvements could be coming to a park near you.

Salt Lake City Council recently approved $40 million for Capital Improvement Program projects, including park improvements.

“Of the projects that just got approved, there were 12 that were related to public lands, which include park trails and open spaces, anything that you can imagine is outside and fun,” said Tom Millar, planning manager for Salt Lake City Public Lands.

Millar said not all projects that request funding get approved by the council, as 12 out of 26 projects SLC Public Lands submitted were approved for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

“Usually, they’re improvements to existing parks, but sometimes we have some really new ideas for new parks as well,” he said.

New “parks” include a former community garden on 337 E 400 S, and improvements to existing parks include a new basketball court at Poplar Grove Park. Other improvements include a brand-new playground at Richmon Park, and new lighting, fencing, and a walking path at Jefferson Park.

“We want the parks to reflect what the community wants,” Millar said.

Constituent project applications for the upcoming fiscal year open on Sept. 1.

You can check out the website for a complete list of CIP projects for 2023-2024 and to learn more about submitting a project application.