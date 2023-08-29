Man shot outside of Sandy church parking lot, police say
Aug 28, 2023, 6:46 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm
(KSL TV)
SANDY, Utah — A man was shot twice before being found at a church parking lot Monday afternoon.
Sandy police told KSL TV that the man was found in a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot on 8825 Monroe Street in Sandy.
Police are still investigating and could not provide more details about the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when provided.