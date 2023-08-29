Sandy police search for suspect that shot a man on church parking lot

SANDY, Utah — Sandy police are trying to track down the shooter who left a man injured in a church parking lot.

“It’s going to be an active crime scene of a little while,” said Sgt. Greg Moffitt of the Sandy Police Department.

Moffitt said police got a call from neighbors thinking fireworks were being set off near 8825 Monroe Street. But when police arrived, they found a wounded man.

“A male laying down in the parking lot… kind of up against the curb, confirmed that he had been shot,” he said

Moffitt said that first responders rushed the victim to a local hospital as he was shot several times.

He said they are now looking for a suspect connected to the shooting, but it was unclear what the motive would have been.

“(We are) trying to get all the pieces of the puzzle put together,” Moffitt said.

He said the neighborhood had seen its share of gang activity, making it somewhat of a common occurrence.

“I mean, it is one of those areas where we have had issues before. We’re fortunate that they don’t happen that often… It’s something that happens these days, unfortunately,” Moffitt said.

Police say they are looking for a dark blue, 4th generation Jeep Grand Cherokee with luggage rails on top, tinted windows, and stock wheels.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can contact the Sandy Police Department.