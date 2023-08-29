Construction is impacting Roy school walking routes

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A Utah Department of Transportation project is creating some detours for kids walking to and from school.

The construction project is making 5600 South wider so the route can handle the growing traffic along this major road, especially as schools get in and out for the day.

“This whole intersection is already super-busy, and with all the kids walking, it’s crazy on the sidewalks,” said Danielle Deem.

Deem, one of the many parents who walk with their kids to and from Roy Elementary, now sees many more people along the way.

“It’s definitely more congested because of walking and crossing that direction. Everyone is forced this way and through the neighborhoods,” she said.

“It’s normally more stopped this way, so it’s harder to get in and out of here, or even down there at the light because you’re pretty much driving slow,” added Noel Cisco, another parent.

Many residents are looking forward to the improvements that should clear things up for drivers and pedestrians, like adding bike trails and a pedestrian bridge.

“Hopefully, it eliminates the traffic problem we have right there,” said Josh Ford, a parent.

In the meantime, UDOT, the City of Roy, and the Weber School District are asking some of the kids to the south of Roy Elementary and Roy Junior High to get used to several walking detours.

Posted signs show the way; for now, some volunteers and UDOT workers are ensuring kids follow those paths.

“It’s important that the kids use these routes because this is an active construction zone. We’ve got people doing work, and 5600 South is a pretty busy road as it is,” said Mitch Shaw, UDOT Region One spokesman.

Shaw said they’ve worked closely with Roy officials and the Weber School District to create alternate routes and make sure parents are aware of the changes.

UDOT says the project costs around $238 million, and while the stretch should be clear by sometime Fall 2024, the project as a whole won’t be done until sometime in 2026.