On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Excited For Florida Game

Aug 29, 2023, 10:21 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – There are still questions about whether or not Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising will start against the Florida Gators Thursday night, but it doesn’t change the fact he’s looking forward to the game.

Rising suffered an ACL tear in the Utes’ second Rose Bowl appearance against Penn State earlier this year and has been on the clock ever since to be ready for the 2023 season opener.

By all accounts, Rising’s surgery and recovery went about as well as anyone could hope, but it doesn’t change the fact that being game ready would be a close call. Whittingham said in his Monday press conference there is still some uncertainty as to whether Utah’s QB1 will be cleared for action, but talking with Rising later in the day it was clear that he’s not deterred.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Rising Is Feeling Good, Looking Forward To Hosting Florida

Naturally, the media wanted Rising’s take on where he’s at with the Utes staring down their game with Florida in a few days. Without divulging too much either way, Rising made it very clear he’s feeling good and ready to get going.

“I’m feeling pretty damn good right now,” Rising said.

Rising followed that up with joking about just how tight the timeline for him to play will be.

“Yeah, maybe about 10, seven minutes- I don’t know.”

As for any uncertainty on Rising’s part in being prepared to go?

“It doesn’t do a damn thing,” Rising said. “I’ve got to go out there and prepare just the way I would for any other game.”

The one thing everyone can be sure of when it comes to Rising and the Utes is they have had this game circled after what happened last season in the Swamp.

“Yeah, I’ve just been waiting to get out there and play the game,” Rising said. “It’s pretty much a revenge game. That’s how we’re looking at it. We’re just ready for it.”

The other thing Rising is ready for? Not constantly being asked if his knee is good to go.

“It happens enough times,” Rising said. “I’m about done. We’ll find out on Thursday.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Equipment Truck Gets New Wrap For Big 12 Debut

The BYU football equipment truck has a new look in 2023.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #40 Jeff Wilkins

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues on, and coming in at number 40 is center Jeff Wilkins.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clarkson, Markkanen See FIBA World Cup Runs End

The FIBA World Cup has ended with the conclusion of group play for Utah Jazz leading scorers Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. 

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Release Former Utah Utes WR Britain Covey

Former Utah wide receiver and specialist Britain Covey was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Week 3 Recap

Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Announces BYU Football Captains For 2023 Season

BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake announced the captains and co-captains of his football team for the upcoming 2023 season.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Excited For Florida Game