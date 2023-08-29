Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Excited For Florida Game

SALT LAKE CITY – There are still questions about whether or not Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising will start against the Florida Gators Thursday night, but it doesn’t change the fact he’s looking forward to the game.

Rising suffered an ACL tear in the Utes’ second Rose Bowl appearance against Penn State earlier this year and has been on the clock ever since to be ready for the 2023 season opener.

By all accounts, Rising’s surgery and recovery went about as well as anyone could hope, but it doesn’t change the fact that being game ready would be a close call. Whittingham said in his Monday press conference there is still some uncertainty as to whether Utah’s QB1 will be cleared for action, but talking with Rising later in the day it was clear that he’s not deterred.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Rising Is Feeling Good, Looking Forward To Hosting Florida

Naturally, the media wanted Rising’s take on where he’s at with the Utes staring down their game with Florida in a few days. Without divulging too much either way, Rising made it very clear he’s feeling good and ready to get going.

“I’m feeling pretty damn good right now,” Rising said.

Rising followed that up with joking about just how tight the timeline for him to play will be.

“Yeah, maybe about 10, seven minutes- I don’t know.”

As for any uncertainty on Rising’s part in being prepared to go?

“It doesn’t do a damn thing,” Rising said. “I’ve got to go out there and prepare just the way I would for any other game.”

The one thing everyone can be sure of when it comes to Rising and the Utes is they have had this game circled after what happened last season in the Swamp.

“Yeah, I’ve just been waiting to get out there and play the game,” Rising said. “It’s pretty much a revenge game. That’s how we’re looking at it. We’re just ready for it.”

The other thing Rising is ready for? Not constantly being asked if his knee is good to go.

“It happens enough times,” Rising said. “I’m about done. We’ll find out on Thursday.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports