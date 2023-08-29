On The Site:
Philadelphia Eagles Release Former Utah Utes WR Britain Covey

Aug 29, 2023, 10:40 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah wide receiver and specialist Britain Covey was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

Covey joined the Eagles as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, Covey spent most of his time on special teams as a kick and punt returner.

He returned 33 punts and 10 kickoffs in 2022 for a total of 514 yards.

On offense, Covey recorded 2 receptions for 11 yards. He was targeted a total of seven times.

About Britain Covey

After a special high school career at Timpview High School in Provo, Covey played at the University of Utah from 2015-21.

During his Utah career, Covey had 132 receptions for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he added 35 carries for 201 yards.

Covey returned the ball on punt and kick returns a total of 84 times for 1,143 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Timpview star signed a free agent deal with the Eagles.

As a rookie during the 2022 season, Covey played in 17 regular season games. During those contests, he’s returned 33 punts for a total of 307 yards and 10 kickoffs for a total of 206 yards.

In the postseason, Covey returned two punts for a total of 35 yards in three games.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

