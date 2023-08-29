Philadelphia Eagles Release Former Utah Utes WR Britain Covey

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah wide receiver and specialist Britain Covey was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

Covey joined the Eagles as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Source: #Eagles are releasing WR Britain Covey. Good special teamer as well. pic.twitter.com/94fzepKy7S — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2023

In his rookie season, Covey spent most of his time on special teams as a kick and punt returner.

He returned 33 punts and 10 kickoffs in 2022 for a total of 514 yards.

On offense, Covey recorded 2 receptions for 11 yards. He was targeted a total of seven times.

The #Eagles released WR/returner Britain Covey, an NFL source said. He could return to the 53, and at the least to the practice squad. Sources also confirm @MikeGarafolo reports that WRs Devon Allen and Greg Ward were released. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 29, 2023

About Britain Covey

After a special high school career at Timpview High School in Provo, Covey played at the University of Utah from 2015-21.

During his Utah career, Covey had 132 receptions for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he added 35 carries for 201 yards.

Covey returned the ball on punt and kick returns a total of 84 times for 1,143 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Timpview star signed a free agent deal with the Eagles.

As a rookie during the 2022 season, Covey played in 17 regular season games. During those contests, he’s returned 33 punts for a total of 307 yards and 10 kickoffs for a total of 206 yards.

In the postseason, Covey returned two punts for a total of 35 yards in three games.

