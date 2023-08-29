On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Owners of The Rush Funplex fined for violating child labor laws

Aug 29, 2023, 11:25 AM | Updated: 11:55 am

The United States Department of Labor fined two locations of The Rush Funplex in Utah for violating child labor laws. (Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES AND ADAM SMALL


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Department of Labor discovered that two locations of The Rush Funplex in Utah were violating child labor laws.

Investigators determined that Syracuse Family Fun Center LLC employed 76 children. The children were working at The Rush Funplex in Syracuse and West Jordan. The 14- and 15-year-olds who were employed worked longer than permitted by labor laws while school was in session.

KSL Legal Analyst Greg Skordas says you can hire kids that young, but there are strict federal guidelines to follow. According to Skordas, these strict guidelines apply to the wage they can earn, the hours they can work and the type of work they can do.

Investigation into The Rush Funplex

It was found that several of the employed children were working in occupations prohibited to those at their age. Underaged employees were operating manual fryers, pizza ovens, and go-carts during their shifts, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Learning new skills in the workforce is an important part of growing up – but we must protect children and ensure their first jobs are safe and do not interfere with their education or well-being,” explained Betty Campbell, the wage and hour regional administrator.

The investigation also revealed that the company did not pay the legally required minimum wage to seven employees who were missed on payroll. Two of them were children.

At the Syracuse location, it was found that they paid straight-time wages for hours that were worked overtime. The hours were worked by one child and some adult employees.

Investigators assessed $166,908 in penalties. They also recovered $6,009 in back wages that affected more than 100 adults and children who were employed.

Skordas said the company can pay the fines and move on, however, it could hurt them in the long run.

“To a business like this, that could very well make the difference between a successful year and a year when they don’t make any money at all,” Skordas said.

The Rush Funplex gave KSL NewsRadio the following statement:

“Beginning in 2021, The Rush Funplex fully cooperated with the U.S. Department of Labor over a year-long investigation covering nearly 4 years of employment records. As we became aware of instances of non-compliance at 2 of our locations, we immediately implemented policy and procedure to prevent future occurrences.”

Child labor investigations

The department is currently making a nationwide effort to address the 69% increase in violations of child labor laws.

According to the press release provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, the YouthRules! initiative promotes positive and safe working experiences for teenagers. In the fiscal year of 2022 alone, the department investigated 835 cases of child labor violations. They assessed more than $4.3 million in penalties related to violations that were found.

“We encourage employers, young workers, their parents, and educators to use the many online resources the Wage and Hour Division provides or to contact us for additional guidance,” Campbell said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Lauren Steinbrecher/KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah vigil on March on Washington anniversary honors those killed by racist violence

Utahns took a stand against hate on the steps of the state Capitol Monday evening, on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and on the heels of a racially motivated mass shooting.

12 hours ago

The construction of the upcoming Lagoon ride, Primordial. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Where is Primordial? Lagoon’s hottest ride yet to open

Lagoon promised its newest attraction would open this year. With just nine weekends before the season is over, one woman asked Matt Gephardt to investigate: where’s Primordial?

2 days ago

A closed sidewalk sign on 5600 South, directing pedestrians to another route. (Mike Anderson/KSL TV...

Mike Anderson

Construction is impacting Roy school walking routes

A UDOT project is creating some detours for kids, walking to and from school.

2 days ago

Phil Bailey at the Snowbird Resort. (Courtesy: Stan Bailey)...

Shara Park

Utah father disappears while snorkeling in Hawaii

A Utah family is mourning the loss of a father of three who disappeared while snorkeling in Hawaii.

2 days ago

Crime tape across the apartment complex as Orem police investigate. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Police: 25 shots fired in Orem apartment shootout injuring 3, 5 suspects in custody

A hail of bullets and gunfire erupted at an Orem apartment complex Saturday morning as police piece together what caused this shooting.

2 days ago

Sandy police officers searching the crime scene for evidence. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Sandy police search for suspect that shot a man on church parking lot

Sandy police are trying to track down the shooter who left a man injured in a church parking lot.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Owners of The Rush Funplex fined for violating child labor laws