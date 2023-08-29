Clarkson, Markkanen See FIBA World Cup Runs End

SALT LAKE CITY – The FIBA World Cup has ended with the conclusion of group play for Utah Jazz leading scorers Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson.

Though Finland and the Philippines’ runs have ended, three other Jazz players have advanced to the round of 16 in the World Cup.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s results from across the globe.

Three Jazz Players Advance To FIBA Round Of 16

Markkanen, Finland Exit Group Play

Lauri Markkanen and Finland officially saw their FIBA World Cup come to an end with a 101-75 loss against Germany.

In limited minutes, Markkanen scored 12 points and grabbed two rebounds in his final appearance in group play.

Lauri flying to the air 🚁#FIBAWC x #WinForFinland 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/CQlOt9f97b — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

Finland had little to play for against the Germans after losing their first two games to Australia and Japan in Group Play.

Clarkson, Philippines Eliminated

Despite nearly stunning the Dominican Republic to open group play on Friday, Jordan Clarkson the Filipino National Team went winless during the World Cup.

Clarkson’s run with the Philippines ended with a 90-83 loss to Italy.

Jordan Clarkson with the rack attack! 💥#FIBAWC x #WinForPilipinas 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/L5dRuO0p4T — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

The Jazz guard scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and handed out six assists in front of the home crowd.

Olynyk, Canada Advance Easily

Even before facing Latvia, Canada had guaranteed itself a spot in the round of 16 after going 2-0 to open group play.

The Canadian’s opened the World Cup with dominant wins over both France and Lebanon from Group H.

Kelly Olynyk scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in the 101-75 win over Latvia.

Fontecchio, Italy Survive

Italy entered Tuesday needing a win to secure a spot in the round of 16.

After opening World Cup play with a win over Angola, the Italians fell to the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Simone Fontecchio was firing on all cylinders in the first half against Philippines 🔥#FIBAWC x #WinForItalia 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/gxqW9i4xJK — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio scored 18 points, snared six rebounds, and dished out one assist in the 90-83 victory, ensuring a trip to the round of 16.

Kessler, Team USA Play Wednesday

Though one game remains in group play for Team USA, the roster has already guaranteed itself a spot in the round of 16.

Walker Kessler and the start-studded lineup will face Jordan on Wednesday in hopes of escaping Group C unscathed.

Kessler scored four points, grabbed one rebound, and blocked two shots on Monday after goring scoreless in Team USA’s opening game against New Zealand.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops