Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #40 Jeff Wilkins

Aug 29, 2023, 11:39 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues on, and coming in at number 40 is center Jeff Wilkins.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Jeff Wilkins career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 40 – Jeff Wilkins

Despite being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1977 NBA Draft, Wilkins didn’t begin his NBA career until 1980 when he signed with the Jazz as a free agent.

The center averaged 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over six seasons with the Jazz including 101 starts in 454 appearances.

His best season in Utah came in 1982-83 when he averaged 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor in 81 appearances.


Wilkins helped the Jazz reach their first playoffs in franchise history when the team won 45 games during the 1983-84 season.

The Jazz earned two trips to the postseason during Wilkins career in Utah where they two four playoff series in four chances.

Wilkins was traded to the Spurs in February of 1986 where he would play 27 games to conclude his NBA career.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #40 Jeff Wilkins