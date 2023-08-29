BYU Football Equipment Truck Gets New Wrap For Big 12 Debut

On The Site:
Aug 29, 2023, 12:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The famed BYU football equipment truck has a new look.

BYU unveiled the new look for the truck on Tuesday.

To correspond with BYU’s inaugural season in the Big 12, there are some Big 12 logos on the truck. But the focus is on the stretch Y.

On one side of the truck, the stretch Y is followed by the word “Football,” and on the other side reads, “Go Cougs” with another stretch Y.

The truck continues to be sponsored by Bailey’s Moving & Storage.

BYU had plans to rewrap the truck for the 2023 season since last summer. Director of Football Equipment Josh Hewitt gave fans a tease of the work taking place on the truck when he posted a picture on X on August 21.

Equipment Truck has place in BYU football lore

BYU’s equipment garnered national headlines during the 2020 season when the equipment team quickly sprung into action with only a few days’ notice for an impromptu cross-country trip to play Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina.

The drivers of the truck, Hal and Fili, left Provo before the game against the Chanticleers was officially finalized.

To recognize Hal and Fili’s efforts, BYU made them the flag bearers for that Coastal Carolina game.

Since that game, the equipment truck has taken on a life of its own among BYU fans.

Last year, BYU created replica football equipment trucks for fans to purchase.

The equipment truck won’t be sprung into action for a road game this season until week three. That’s when BYU travels down to SEC Country for a revenge opportunity against the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 16.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

