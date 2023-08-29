On The Site:
Taylorsville SWAT respond to domestic shooting, one arrested

Aug 29, 2023, 1:00 PM

Taylorsville police on the scene of the domestic shooting. (KSL TV)...

Taylorsville police on the scene of the domestic shooting. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man is accused of shooting at his stepson after a verbal argument Sunday night.

Elman Iremia, 62, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for second-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor of discharging a firearm, according to the police affidavit.

Taylorsville police officers were dispatched to an aggravated domestic disturbance near 4790 S 3600 W, as the victim claimed his step-father, Iremia, shot at him.

According to the affidavit, the victim was at his parents’ unoccupied residence they were moving from when a verbal argument began between him and Iremia.

“Iremia pulled out a handgun and pointed it directly at the victim, telling him to leave. (The suspect) then fired a round from the gun,” the affidavit stated.

According to police, the victim said he thought he was shot and fled the scene after calling 911. First responders eventually found the victim and declared he was not injured.

Lt. Fowler from the Taylorsville Police Department told KSL TV when police and SWAT arrived at the house, they found Iremia in the driveway with a gun.

According to the police affidavit, after an hour, negotiators convinced Iremia to surrender himself on the street, where he was arrested without further incident.

During a post-Miranda interview, Iremia told police there was a verbal fight but claimed he did not aim his gun at the victim.

“(Iremia) stated that he retrieved his 9mm handgun from his vehicle and told the victim to leave the residence, with the intent to make him leave by displaying the handgun and firing a shot in the air,'” the affidavit stated.

 

