Cache County has E. coli outbreak, the second in Utah

Aug 29, 2023, 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:07 pm

FILE: E. coli water advisory sign in Lehi, Utah. (KSL TV)...

FILE: E. coli water advisory sign in Lehi, Utah. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Six cases of E. coli have been confirmed in Cache County, Utah. the Bear River Health Department is actively investigating the outbreak to identify any potential links between reported cases and to determine the source of infection.

As of Aug. 28, there were six cases and preliminary findings suggest a cluster of cases.

Lehi, Utah has been dealing with an E. coli outbreak with 12 lab-confirmed cases and six hospitalizations and the health department estimates there could be hundreds more cases.

‘Tip of the iceberg’: Lehi E. coli outbreak could be hundreds of cases

“Although we are actively working to identify the source of this outbreak, there is no risk to the general public at this time. However, we advise residents to practice good hygiene, such as thoroughly washing their hands, especially after using the restroom and before handling food,”Jordan Mathis, Health Officer at the BRHD, stated.

E. coli bacteria is commonly found in the environment and in the intestines of humans and animals. While most strains are harmless, some can cause severe illness.

Symptoms of E. coli infection generally, but not always include:

  • Diarrhea, which may be bloody
  • Abdominal cramps and pain
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Fever

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact his/her doctor.

Bear River Health Department encourages residents to take the following precautions to avoid E. coli:

  • Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing and consuming food, after using the restroom, and after contact with animals.
  • Cook meat thoroughly to kill harmful bacteria.
  • Avoid consuming raw milk and undercooked meat.
  • Thoroughly wash garden-grown fruits and vegetables before consuming.
  • Stay hydrated and seek medical attention if symptoms of E. coli infection are present
  • If you suspect you have been exposed to the bacteria or are exhibiting symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

 

