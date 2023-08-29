On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Aims To Get Back On Track Against Portland Timbers

Aug 29, 2023, 3:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Coming off the club’s first MLS loss in over a month, Real Salt Lake aims to get back in the win column against the Portland Timbers.

RSL and the Timbers last matched up in May where they played two games in one week. Once in MLS play and the other in the U.S. Open Cup round of 32.

RSL pulled out a 4-3 win in the first matchup and the second ended in a scoreless draw.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake, Timbers Play To Scoreless Draw In Midweek Clash

Real Salt Lake Travels North For Match With Portland

RSL, 10-8-7, slid down to fourth in the Western Conference following the loss to Houston on Wednesday.

Portland currently sits outside the playoff picture looking in. They hold the 12-seed with a record of 6-11-8.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Drops To Houston Dynamo In Return To MLS Play

Following the game against Portland, all four of Real Salt Lake’s games in September are against teams who are below RSL in the standings.

This ends on October 1 when the club travels to BMO Stadium to face off with 2-seeded LAFC.

RSL is comfortable in the playoff picture as of now. However, a bad stretch to end the season could drop them to the ninth spot or even lower.

Real Salt Lake and the Timbers kick off at 8:30 p.m. at Providence Park in Portland tomorrow.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah WR Devaughn Vele Says He Tries Not To Dwell On Quarterback Situation

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele talks about expectations for the season, the quarterback room, and the season-opener against Florida.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida Asked If Cam Rising Was Willing To Transfer, Per Gators Reporter

According to an AP reporter, Florida tested the waters on Utah quarterback Cam Rising to see if he would be interested in transferring.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #4 Utah’s Cole Bishop (Safety)

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #4 is Utah's Cole Bishop (S).

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: ‘Embrace The Hate’ To Start 14-Team Season

The first installment of our KSL Sports Big 12 Power Rankings for the 2023 season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Equipment Truck Gets New Wrap For Big 12 Debut

The BYU football equipment truck has a new look in 2023.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #40 Jeff Wilkins

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues on, and coming in at number 40 is center Jeff Wilkins.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Real Salt Lake Aims To Get Back On Track Against Portland Timbers