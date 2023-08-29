Utah WR Devaughn Vele Says He Tries Not To Dwell On Quarterback Situation

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about expectations for the season, Utah’s quarterback room, and the season-opener against Florida.

With Cam Rising’s status in question to start the season, Vele said that he just tries to focus on himself and what he can control.

“I try not to dwell too much on it,” Vele said. “Obviously, I don’t play the quarterback position. Whoever is throwing it, I just got to make sure that I do my job of catching the ball and making the play.”

Vele has earned a reputation as an outgoing, personable guy. He gave credit to speaking in front of classrooms.

“I just say whatever is on the mind,” Vele said. “I can give credit to giving a ton of school presentations, it makes it a little easier to talk in front of cameras.”

The Utes are back-to-back Pac-12 champions and come into this season ranked No. 14 in the coaches poll. Vele said that his expectations don’t extend past the current week.

“My expectations are always going 1-0 every week,” Vele said. “We try not to think too much into the future because that causes us to overlook the opponent we have in the upcoming game.”

Comparing the NFL to college football, Vele said that winning every game is more important at the collegiate level.

“Preparation-wise, we understand the magnitude of each game,” Vele said. “Every game is magnified. You have to win every single game if you want to have a chance at being champions in your own conference and in the CFP.”

