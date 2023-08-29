Jazz Notes: Where Could Jazz Fall In Western Conference?

On The Site:
Aug 29, 2023, 6:10 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz won’t be a contender in 2023-24 but they also aren’t one of the worst teams in the league. Is a playoff berth realistic?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt compared Utah to its Western Conference competition.

The Jazz were the 12th seed last year with a record of 37-45.

They were just three games from making the play-in tournament and were only seven games from being a top 6 seed.

Utah didn’t lose any big names this offseason so it’s only fair to assume that the team can progress with a year under their belt.

Unless a big move is made, there are teams at the top of the West that are nearly guaranteed to have a better record than the Jazz.

These teams include the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the other hand, there are teams in the West that would need to make moves to be better than Utah. These teams include San Antonio, Houston, and Portland.

Realistically, the Utah Jazz could fall anywhere from the 7th seed to the 12th seed.

The Jazz Notes podcast predicted that Utah will fall just short of the postseason, securing the 11th seed in the west.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

