Jazz Notes: Where Could Jazz Fall In Western Conference?

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz won’t be a contender in 2023-24 but they also aren’t one of the worst teams in the league. Is a playoff berth realistic?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt compared Utah to its Western Conference competition.

Save the date! 📅 The 2023-24 regular season tips off on Tuesday, October 24. #KiaTipOff23 For more info

➡️ https://t.co/jwGNUPGoOn pic.twitter.com/MuQNq4GT9i — NBA (@NBA) August 17, 2023

The Jazz were the 12th seed last year with a record of 37-45.

They were just three games from making the play-in tournament and were only seven games from being a top 6 seed.

Utah didn’t lose any big names this offseason so it’s only fair to assume that the team can progress with a year under their belt.

Best fans in the 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐔𝐄 👏 With an above .500 home record this season that makes 𝟯𝟵 winning seasons at home, tied for most in the league since 1979-1980.#TakeNote | #UltraMoment pic.twitter.com/V9VufHUtTt — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 8, 2023

Unless a big move is made, there are teams at the top of the West that are nearly guaranteed to have a better record than the Jazz.

These teams include the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the other hand, there are teams in the West that would need to make moves to be better than Utah. These teams include San Antonio, Houston, and Portland.

Realistically, the Utah Jazz could fall anywhere from the 7th seed to the 12th seed.

The Jazz Notes podcast predicted that Utah will fall just short of the postseason, securing the 11th seed in the west.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.