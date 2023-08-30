Several members of a Utah family hospitalized after boat crash at Lake Powell

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family involved in a boating accident last week in Lake Powell said they are thankful everyone made it out alive, even though they know the road ahead is going to be long.

Brent Limb works on houseboats on Lake Powell and last Thursday had just finished a job when he and his family left Halls Crossing to head home.

In the summer, his family takes a vacation out at the lake while he works.

As they were making their way out, they were following GPS, which they now believe was off by a few hundred feet.

Just minutes out on the lake, they hit a peninsula. Brent’s brother went through the boat’s windshield. He suffered major cuts to his head.

Brent was crushed by the impact and the crashing tools on top of him. He now has six broken ribs, a dislocated sternum, and a collapsed lung. His wife, Nora, took the brunt of the crash with a broken neck, and back and a large gash to her head.

The couple’s son, Elijah suffered a concussion, and their 18-year-old daughter was mostly unhurt.

As Brent described the events that night, he was short of breath. But he’s grateful everyone made it out alive.

His son, Joseph, who wasn’t with them at the time, got the chaotic call late Thursday. He and his family live in Kaysville.

“It’s a call nobody wants to get in the middle of the night,” Joseph Limb said. “It’s heart-wrenching, especially when you don’t really know what’s going on.”

He and his wife made the overnight drive to St. George where his family members were flown to the hospital. He said the family is grateful for so much community support.

“We’ve received a lot of response from people that know us, and it’s been good,” Joseph said. “It’s definitely brought us closer together as a family.”

Friends of the Limbs have set up a GoFundMe* for the family. Since Brent is self-employed, he will be out of work until his body heals, which could be months.

