On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Several members of a Utah family hospitalized after boat crash at Lake Powell

Aug 29, 2023, 9:31 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family involved in a boating accident last week in Lake Powell said they are thankful everyone made it out alive, even though they know the road ahead is going to be long.

Brent Limb works on houseboats on Lake Powell and last Thursday had just finished a job when he and his family left Halls Crossing to head home.

In the summer, his family takes a vacation out at the lake while he works.

As they were making their way out, they were following GPS, which they now believe was off by a few hundred feet.

Just minutes out on the lake, they hit a peninsula. Brent’s brother went through the boat’s windshield. He suffered major cuts to his head.

Brent was crushed by the impact and the crashing tools on top of him. He now has six broken ribs, a dislocated sternum, and a collapsed lung. His wife, Nora, took the brunt of the crash with a broken neck, and back and a large gash to her head.

The couple’s son, Elijah suffered a concussion, and their 18-year-old daughter was mostly unhurt.

As Brent described the events that night, he was short of breath. But he’s grateful everyone made it out alive.

His son, Joseph, who wasn’t with them at the time, got the chaotic call late Thursday. He and his family live in Kaysville.

“It’s a call nobody wants to get in the middle of the night,” Joseph Limb said. “It’s heart-wrenching, especially when you don’t really know what’s going on.”

He and his wife made the overnight drive to St. George where his family members were flown to the hospital. He said the family is grateful for so much community support.

“We’ve received a lot of response from people that know us, and it’s been good,” Joseph said. “It’s definitely brought us closer together as a family.”

Friends of the Limbs have set up a GoFundMe* for the family. Since Brent is self-employed, he will be out of work until his body heals, which could be months.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A fire pit at Zion National Park’s South Campground...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Zion National Park to lift fire restrictions ahead of busy Labor Day weekend

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Fire restrictions at Zion National Park are being lifted ahead of the Labor Day weekend because all the recent rainfall and improved fire conditions, park officials said Tuesday. Zion’s restrictions, put in place earlier this year, expire at the start of Wednesday. Once it’s lifted, campers can have fires within metal […]

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL_AlexCabreroLike us on Facebook...

Alex Cabrero

You’ve heard his voice on the radio, Von Coffman retires after long career behind the mic

There's a good chance you've heard his voice before: KSL and Bonneville Radio's Von Coffman retires after 25 years with the company.

23 hours ago

Lehi City E. coli email...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Lehi City to send out mailers warning of E. coli outbreak

The City of Lehi is taking another step to warn residents of an E. coli outbreak in the city. The outbreak, first announced earlier this month, has led to a dozen confirmed cases and half a dozen hospitalizations, all involving children.

23 hours ago

One of the drivers in the road rage, throwing a rock at the other car. (Courtesy: Matt Myer)...

Dan Rascon

Road rage videos spark concern about the increasing trend in Utah County

Two new videos of a road rage incident in Utah County are showing a worrying trend in the state.

23 hours ago

Bridal Veil Falls debris...

Ladd Egan

Permanent repairs at Bridal Veil Falls won’t begin until next spring

Even though summer’s coming to an unofficial end this weekend, the aftermath of an avalanche from last winter is still causing problems at Bridal Veil Falls.

23 hours ago

Bikes and e-bike parked on the sidewalk in Park City, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Park City residents, leaders discuss e-bike etiquette

The Park City city council is looking into e-bike etiquette that's affecting hikers and riders on the trails.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Several members of a Utah family hospitalized after boat crash at Lake Powell