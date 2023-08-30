On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

3 injured in all-terrain vehicle rollover accident in Weber County

Aug 30, 2023, 7:25 AM

Weber firefighters said two individuals are in critical condition and one person has minor injuries...

Weber firefighters said two individuals are in critical condition and one person has minor injuries from an all-terrain vehicle accident in Huntsville on Tuesday. (Steve Griffin/Deseret News)

(Steve Griffin/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Weber firefighters said two individuals are in critical condition from an ATV accident in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed said five individuals in their early 20s were doing doughnuts in a multi-seat RZR vehicle near 214 S. 9500 East in a field around 9:15 p.m. A tire got caught, causing the vehicle to flip and ejecting at least three of the passengers, Reed said.

When emergency service providers arrived, they found two individuals in critical condition and one in moderate condition. All three were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(DWR)...

Eliza Pace

How to stay safe when encountering mountain goats

Recent events remind hikers that these goats are still wild animals - no matter how fluffy and innocent they may look - since these goats have killed three dogs on Mount Timp within the last month.

11 hours ago

The mountains are visible behind a Maverik gas station in Magna on Aug. 7. The Maverik gas station ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Kum & Go’s Utah locations to be rebranded as Maverik gas stations

Maverik announced it completed its acquisition of Midwestern chain Kum & Go and will rebrand its Utah and Intermountain West locations as Maveriks.

11 hours ago

Utah Department of Human Services, Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services. (FILE)...

Daniella Rivera

Drug testing doubt: Utah’s child welfare agency shares results of internal audit

Utah’s child welfare agency has released the results of an audit into drug testing related complaints that was conducted in response to questions from the KSL Investigators.

1 day ago

Lake Powell boat crash...

Debbie Worthen

Several members of a Utah family hospitalized after boat crash at Lake Powell

A Utah family involved in a boating accident last week in Lake Powell said they are thankful everyone made it out alive, even though they know the road ahead is going to be long.

1 day ago

A fire pit at Zion National Park’s South Campground...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Zion National Park to lift fire restrictions ahead of busy Labor Day weekend

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Fire restrictions at Zion National Park are being lifted ahead of the Labor Day weekend because all the recent rainfall and improved fire conditions, park officials said Tuesday. Zion’s restrictions, put in place earlier this year, expire at the start of Wednesday. Once it’s lifted, campers can have fires within metal […]

1 day ago

Follow @KSL_AlexCabreroLike us on Facebook...

Alex Cabrero

You’ve heard his voice on the radio, Von Coffman retires after long career behind the mic

There's a good chance you've heard his voice before: KSL and Bonneville Radio's Von Coffman retires after 25 years with the company.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

3 injured in all-terrain vehicle rollover accident in Weber County