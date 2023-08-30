3 injured in all-terrain vehicle rollover accident in Weber County

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Weber firefighters said two individuals are in critical condition from an ATV accident in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed said five individuals in their early 20s were doing doughnuts in a multi-seat RZR vehicle near 214 S. 9500 East in a field around 9:15 p.m. A tire got caught, causing the vehicle to flip and ejecting at least three of the passengers, Reed said.

When emergency service providers arrived, they found two individuals in critical condition and one in moderate condition. All three were transported to the hospital for their injuries.