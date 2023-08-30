On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Sam Houston Bearkats

Aug 30, 2023, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 1 of the college football season has officially arrived and the BYU Cougars will open their 2023 campaign against the Bearkats of Sam Houston State.

How to watch Sam Houston Bearkats vs. BYU Cougars football game

The Cougars will host the Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 2.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Sam Houston vs. BYU football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Sam Houston will be televised nationally on FS1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FS1

  • Comcast Xfinity (265/691 HD)
  • DirecTV (219)
  • Dish (150)

RELATED: TV Announcers Revealed For BYU Football Opener Against Sam Houston

Streaming

FS1

Online

FoxSports.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Fox Sports app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

RELATED STORIES

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

Sam Houston vs. BYU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Sam Houston vs. BYU

The Bearkats will begin their first season as an FBS program with a trip to Provo. Sam Houston officially became a member of Conference USA in July after spending a couple of years in the Western Athletic Conference. Last season, the Bearkats posted a 5-4 record, including 3-2 in WAC games. Sam Houston’s season ended with back-to-back losses at home against Abilene Christian and Southern Utah.

BYU will kick off its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with three non-conference contests, starting with the opener against the Bearkats. In its final season as an FBS Indendepent in 2022, BYU posted an 8-5 record. The Cougars won their final four games of the season, including a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

As of August 27, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars an 86.7 percent chance at beating the Bearkats to start the season with a 1-0 record.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Offense To Have Different Look With Blake Anderson Calling Shots

Cooper Legas returns at quarterback but the Utah State offense will be different in 2023 as Blake Anderson will call plays this season.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Defense Looking For Better Results Against Florida In 2023

This season, the Utah defense is determined to do their part to make sure the Utes don't lose to Florida again in 2023 opener.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Has Questions To Answer Against Iowa Hawkeyes

As the Aggie offense prepares to take on the Hawkeyes defense, USU's defense faces a difficult test as they integrate seven new starters

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

QB Kedon Slovis Explains How BYU Has Fit Perfectly For Him

From USC to Pitt and now to BYU. It's been a wild career for Kedon Slovis, he looks to end his time in college on a high note with the Cougars.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Where Could Jazz Fall In Western Conference?

The Utah Jazz won't be a contender in 2023-24 but they also aren't one of the worst teams in the league. Is a playoff berth realistic?

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah WR Devaughn Vele Says He Tries Not To Dwell On Quarterback Situation

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele talks about expectations for the season, the quarterback room, and the season-opener against Florida.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Sam Houston Bearkats