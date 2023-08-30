How To Watch BYU Football Versus Sam Houston Bearkats

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 1 of the college football season has officially arrived and the BYU Cougars will open their 2023 campaign against the Bearkats of Sam Houston State.

How to watch Sam Houston Bearkats vs. BYU Cougars football game

The Cougars will host the Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 2.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Sam Houston vs. BYU football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Sam Houston will be televised nationally on FS1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FS1

Comcast Xfinity (265/691 HD)

DirecTV (219)

Dish (150)

Streaming

FS1

Online

FoxSports.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Fox Sports app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ways to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

Sam Houston vs. BYU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Sam Houston vs. BYU

The Bearkats will begin their first season as an FBS program with a trip to Provo. Sam Houston officially became a member of Conference USA in July after spending a couple of years in the Western Athletic Conference. Last season, the Bearkats posted a 5-4 record, including 3-2 in WAC games. Sam Houston’s season ended with back-to-back losses at home against Abilene Christian and Southern Utah.

BYU will kick off its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with three non-conference contests, starting with the opener against the Bearkats. In its final season as an FBS Indendepent in 2022, BYU posted an 8-5 record. The Cougars won their final four games of the season, including a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

Stripe the Stadium

September 2, 2023

8:15 PM

As of August 27, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars an 86.7 percent chance at beating the Bearkats to start the season with a 1-0 record.

