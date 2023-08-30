On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Football Has Questions To Answer Against Iowa Hawkeyes

Aug 30, 2023, 9:16 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – While the Utah State offense prepares to take on a difficult Hawkeyes defense, the USU defense faces a tough test of its own as they integrate seven new starters on that side of the ball.

Utah State takes on the No. 25 Hawkeyes in Iowa City, IA on Saturday, September 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:03 a.m. (MT).

Entering his third season at the helm of the good ship Aggie, Blake Anderson joined KSL Sports Zone’s DJ & PK on Monday, August 28 to talk about the season opener.

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Anderson begins the season with a 19-14 overall record at Utah State but this team is light years different from the team that lost to Memphis in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl last December.

The Aggies have brought in 59 newcomers this season, including 31 on defense.

“It’s a lot of new bodies,” Anderson said about his defense. “(We’re) trying to throw of lot of guys at the problem to stay fresh. We really don’t know who’s gonna step up and truly be a huge impact.”

RELATED: How To Watch Utah State Football @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Banged up and questionable for the opener, senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka anchors the defensive line. Senior MJ Tafisi Jr. is back from injury to take the reigns at linebacker; and the secondary returns senior Michael Anyanwu at corner and redshirt sophomore Ike Larsen patrols the backend at safety.

Around those four is a collection of new players looking to make an impact for Utah State.

“A ton of transfers, new bodies to work with. They’re all probably play in some capacity. We don’t know what we’re going to look like until we get out there,” Anderson finished.

Utah State Hoping To Have Struck Gold In Transfer Portal

With 39 new scholarship players, the Aggie coaching staff knew they had their work cut out for them in preparing for the season. To help with the problem, USU recruiters brought in 30 transfer players with at least a season of college football experience and maturity.

“We felt that the JUCO ranks were a little undervalued,” Anderson commented. “Everybody’s so worried about the transfer portal that we found some value. We think those guys can help.”

RELATED: Utah State Releases Depth Chart For Week One @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Take a look at the Aggies first two-deep depth chart of the year and you can see what Anderson is talking about.

On offense, former Arizona State Sun Devil Ralph Frias III is listed as the starting left tackle. Backup running backs Davon Booth and Rahsul Faison are each junior college transfers. In the wide receiver room, Kahanu Davis, Micah Davis, Grant Page, and Colby Bowman all spent time with other programs before joining Utah State.

Defensively, senior transfer Anthony Switzer is scheduled to make his first start in Aggie blue after an injury kept him out last season. Javar Strong will start at safety next to Ike Larsen. In the secondary alone, six of the ten players listed on the depth chart have transferred in.

RELATED: Utah State Ready To Test Themselves Against Iowa Hawkeyes

Using wide receiver Terrell Vaughn as a comparison, Anderson explained how he hopes the Aggies can improve this season.

“Terrell was a good player early in the year. He was starting to look like a great player late. If we can speed up that curve for some of these guys, that will be super helpful. If not, it’s a process and we’ll get out of them what we can early and let them grow up.”

Aggie Depth Report

  • Senior safety Omari Okeke has been lost for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
  • Safety Anthony Switzer is expected to make his Aggie debut against the Hawkeyes after missing last season due to a knee injury. Switzer is listed as a starting linebacker on USU’s initial depth chart.
  • Redshirt freshman Paul Fitzgerald is listed as a starting defensive end ahead of week one against Iowa. Fitzgerald saw action in two games as a true freshman without recording a stat.
  • Defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka and tight end Broc Lane are both day-to-day with injuries.
  • Anderson said he expects to be without starting tight end Josh Sterzer for the first couple of weeks ‘at a minimum’. True freshman Will Monney is listed as the Aggies third tight end and could see some snaps if Lane is unavailable

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the No. 25 Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Offense To Have Different Look With Blake Anderson Calling Shots

Cooper Legas returns at quarterback but the Utah State offense will be different in 2023 as Blake Anderson will call plays this season.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Defense Looking For Better Results Against Florida In 2023

This season, the Utah defense is determined to do their part to make sure the Utes don't lose to Florida again in 2023 opener.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Sam Houston Bearkats

The BYU Cougars will open their 2023 college football schedule against the Bearkats of Sam Houston State on September 2.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

QB Kedon Slovis Explains How BYU Has Fit Perfectly For Him

From USC to Pitt and now to BYU. It's been a wild career for Kedon Slovis, he looks to end his time in college on a high note with the Cougars.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Where Could Jazz Fall In Western Conference?

The Utah Jazz won't be a contender in 2023-24 but they also aren't one of the worst teams in the league. Is a playoff berth realistic?

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah WR Devaughn Vele Says He Tries Not To Dwell On Quarterback Situation

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele talks about expectations for the season, the quarterback room, and the season-opener against Florida.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah State Football Has Questions To Answer Against Iowa Hawkeyes