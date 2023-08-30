On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers’ defamation case and orders him to pay fees

Aug 30, 2023, 11:06 AM

Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Giuliani...

Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Giuliani has surrendered to authorities in Georgia to face an indictment alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ERIC TUCKER


WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud, entering a default judgment against the former New York City mayor and ordering him to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers’ fees.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested by election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea’ ArShaye Moss, as part of their lawsuit.

Their complaint from December 2021 accused Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers and a confidant of the former Republican president, of defaming them by falsely stating that they had engaged in fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The ruling enables the case to move forward to a trial in federal court in Washington to determine any damages that Giuliani must pay. He will have a “final opportunity” to produce the requested information, known under the law as discovery, or face additional sanctions if he fails to do so.

In the meantime, Howell said, Giuliani and his business entities must pay more than $130,000 in attorneys’ fees and other costs.

“Donning a cloak of victimization may play well on a public stage to certain audiences, but in a court of law this performance has served only to subvert the normal process of discovery in a straight-forward defamation case, with the concomitant necessity of repeated court intervention,” Howell wrote.

Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, said in a statement that the judge’s ruling “is a prime example of the weaponization of our justice system, where the process is the punishment. This decision should be reversed, as Mayor Giuliani is wrongly accused of not preserving electronic evidence that was seized and held by the FBI.”

Last month, Giuliani conceded that he made public comments falsely claiming the election workers committed ballot fraud during the 2020 election, but he contended that the statements were protected by the First Amendment.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The mountains are visible behind a Maverik gas station in Magna on Aug. 7. The Maverik gas station ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Kum & Go’s Utah locations to be rebranded as Maverik gas stations

Maverik announced it completed its acquisition of Midwestern chain Kum & Go and will rebrand its Utah and Intermountain West locations as Maveriks.

11 hours ago

A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 20...

Daniel Kozin

Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida and Georgia, swamping wide stretch of coast

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm and threatens to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

11 hours ago

aftermath of Maui fires...

Associated Press

Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead

Crews in Hawaii have all but finished searching for victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, authorities said Tuesday, and it is unclear how many people perished.

1 day ago

Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the first ro...

James Martinez, Associated Press

‘Like Snoop Dogg’s living room’: Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court

The smell of marijuana has become a stink at the U.S. Open. One court in particular is notorious for smelling, as one player put it, “like Snoop Dogg's living room.”

1 day ago

A sign of a former Noah Event Venue in Utah. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Noah’s Event Venue founder and 6 others indicted on wire fraud charges

The founder of the defunct Utah-based event company is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

1 day ago

N.A.R. president Kenny Parcell has resigned. (National Association of Realtors)...

Peter Johnston, KSLNewsRadio and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah realtor and NAR president resigns after sexual harassment allegations

Kenny Parcell, Utah broker and realtor has resigned from his presidency of the National Association of Realtors, a powerful trade association.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers’ defamation case and orders him to pay fees