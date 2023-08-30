On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Missing Orem sisters found safely

Aug 30, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 1:50 pm

FILE PHOTO...

FILE PHOTO

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

Orem Police Department said the three girls were found safely Wednesday. No other information was available.

OREM, Utah — Three children are missing out of Orem, Utah, and police are asking for the public’s help to find them.

Police are seeking missing girls who were last seen in the area of 250 East 1600 South in Orem, Utah at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Police said one was wearing a black shirt and black pants, one was wearing a light-colored shirt and light jeans, and another was wearing a light-colored shirt with smiley faces and black jeans.

Police did not specify which girl was wearing which outfit.

No other information about the girls or their situation was released.

They are believed to be traveling together.

Anyone with information should call 801-229-7070.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Draper prison tower demilished...

Karah Brackin

Utah prison guard tower demolished

The last guard tower at Utah's old prison was demolished Wednesday morning. 

15 hours ago

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Police: Man stabs girlfriend after she accused him of not being a good father

A man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times after she questioned his ability to be a good father, police say. 

15 hours ago

(DWR)...

Eliza Pace

How to stay safe when encountering mountain goats

Recent events remind hikers that these goats are still wild animals - no matter how fluffy and innocent they may look - since these goats have killed three dogs on Mount Timp within the last month.

15 hours ago

The mountains are visible behind a Maverik gas station in Magna on Aug. 7. The Maverik gas station ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Kum & Go’s Utah locations to be rebranded as Maverik gas stations

Maverik announced it completed its acquisition of Midwestern chain Kum & Go and will rebrand its Utah and Intermountain West locations as Maveriks.

15 hours ago

Weber firefighters said two individuals are in critical condition and one person has minor injuries...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

3 injured in all-terrain vehicle rollover accident in Weber County

Weber firefighters said two individuals are in critical condition from an ATV accident in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

15 hours ago

Utah Department of Human Services, Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services. (FILE)...

Daniella Rivera

Drug testing doubt: Utah’s child welfare agency shares results of internal audit

Utah’s child welfare agency has released the results of an audit into drug testing related complaints that was conducted in response to questions from the KSL Investigators.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Missing Orem sisters found safely