Missing Orem sisters found safely

Orem Police Department said the three girls were found safely Wednesday. No other information was available.

OREM, Utah — Three children are missing out of Orem, Utah, and police are asking for the public’s help to find them.

Police are seeking missing girls who were last seen in the area of 250 East 1600 South in Orem, Utah at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Police said one was wearing a black shirt and black pants, one was wearing a light-colored shirt and light jeans, and another was wearing a light-colored shirt with smiley faces and black jeans.

Police did not specify which girl was wearing which outfit.

No other information about the girls or their situation was released.

They are believed to be traveling together.

Anyone with information should call 801-229-7070.