KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 4

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 4 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 4 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 4

Dropped out of Top 25: Provo, Bountiful

25. Green Canyon Wolves, 3-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at Highland, 16-3.

Next Up: @ Morgan on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

24. Olympus Titans, 2-1 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Bountiful, 13-10.

Next Up: vs. No. 8 West on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

23. Sky View Bobcats, 3-0 (#24)

Previous Result: Win vs. Morgan, 45-28.

Next Up: @ Fremont on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

22. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 3-0 (#23)

Previous Result: Win vs. Stansbury, 28-27.

Next Up: @ Cedar Valley on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

21. Box Elder Bees, 3-0 (#22)

Previous Result: Win at Bear River, 48-29.

Next Up: vs. Northridge (@ Weber HS) on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

20. Granger Lancers, 1-2 (#18)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 11 Pleasant Grove, 44-21.

Next Up: vs. Skyline on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

19. Davis Darts, 2-1 (#21)

Previous Result: Win at Clearfield, 55-0.

Next Up: @ Kearns on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

18. Park City Miners, 3-0 (#19)

Previous Result: Win vs. Dixie, 24-21.

Next Up: @ Hillcrest on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

17. Herriman Mustangs, 2-1 (#16)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 8 Syracuse, 21-10.

Next Up: vs. Westlake on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

16. Springville Red Devils, 2-1 (#12)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 17 Crimson Cliffs, 28-7.

Next Up: @ Cyprus on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

15. Orem Tigers, 1-2 (#13)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Spanish Fork, 44-38 in OT.

Next Up: vs. West Jordan on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

14. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 2-1 (#17)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 12 Springville, 28-7.

Next Up: @ Cedar on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

13. Brighton Bengals, 2-1 (#15)

Previous Result: Win at Riverton, 49-21.

Next Up: @ Highland on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

12. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 3-0 (#14)

Previous Result: Win vs. West Jordan, 62-14.

Next Up: @ No. 7 Lone Peak on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

11. Bingham Miners, 1-2 (#10)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Mater Dei (CA), 48-14.

Next Up: @ No. 2 Skyridge on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

10. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 3-0 (#11)

Previous Result: Win at No. 18 Granger, 44-21.

Next Up: vs. Layton on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

9. Alta Hawks, 3-0 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. Legacy (NV), 41-6.

Next Up: vs. East on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

8. West Panthers, 0-2 (#6)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 3 American Fork, 45-21.

Next Up: @ No. 24 Olympus on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

7. Lone Peak Knights, 1-2 (#5)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 1 Corner Canyon, 51-36.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 Mountain Ridge on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

6. Syracuse Titans, 3-0 (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 16 Herriman, 21-10.

Next Up: @ Taylorsville on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

5. Lehi Pioneers, 3-0 (#7)

Previous Result: Win at Rigby (ID), 45-13.

Next Up: vs. Maple Mountain on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 2-1 (#4)

Previous Result: Win at No. 25 Provo, 21-13.

Next Up: @ Los Alamitos (CA) on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

3. American Fork Cavemen, 3-0 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at No. 6 West, 45-21.

Next Up: @ Rigby (ID) on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM.

2. Skyridge Falcons, 3-0 (#2)

Previous Result: Win at Farmington, 55-17.

Next Up: vs. No. 11 Bingham on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 2-1 (#1)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 5 Lone Peak, 51-36.

Next Up: @ Farmington on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

