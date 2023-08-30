Police: Man stabs girlfriend after she accused him of not being a good father

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times after she questioned his ability to be a good father, police say.

Dennis Paul Nelson, 38, was booked into the Weber County Jail on felony charges of murder, aggravated assault, and a class A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief resulting in the loss of $500 to $1,499, according to the police affidavit.

On Tuesday, the female victim went to a local hospital’s emergency room with multiple lacerations, including deep cuts on her left cheek and chest.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that Nelson stabbed her Sunday night after an “argument about (Nelsons’) inability to be a good father.” The victim said the suspect has a child that he does not “see, talk about, or pay child support for.”

The victim claims that Nelson became angry and broke a television and a table, forcing her to hide.

“The victim sought refuge in a bathroom, where (Nelson) cornered her and screamed ‘I’m going to kill you,’ and stabbed her in the face with a pink and purple kitchen knife,” the affidavit stated.

The victim told police she began to fight back by scratching and grabbing Nelson. She said the suspect stabbed her again in her chest.

According to the affidavit, the victim exited the bathroom, and Nelson got on top of her and began strangling her. The victim escaped Nelson, fled the home in her car, and went to her boss’s house.

The next day, the victim returned home, and Nelson began to apologize to her.

According to the affidavit, Nelson went to a grocery store and purchased bandages for the victim’s injuries. Nelson returned to the home, “patched” the victim up, and the two began arguing again.

The victim told police she left their home and went to a family member’s residence, where the family told her to seek medical attention.

According to the affidavit, when police were preparing a search warrant outside of the home, Nelson stepped outside and turned himself in to police without further incident. Police noted the suspect had scratch marks on his neck.

Nelson was transported to the South Ogden Police Department, where he requested an attorney and was further advised of his Miranda rights.

“After, Nelson made spontaneous utterances, that the victim was not lying and that she needed to see a doctor,” the affidavit stated.

During the search of the home, police found blood on the floors, walls, and in front of the washer. Police also found a knife with blood on it.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233