Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #39 John Drew

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues, and coming in at number 39 is forward John Drew.

Here’s a look at John Drew’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 39 – John Drew

After selecting Dominique Wilkins with the third overall pick in the 1982 NBA draft, the Jazz traded the future Hall of Famer to the Atlanta Hawks for Drew, Freeman Williams, and cash needed to keep the organization afloat.

Drew, an eight-year NBA veteran with two All-Star appearances under his belt came to the Jazz and helped turn the franchise into one of the league’s perennial playoff teams alongside Adrian Dantley and Darrell Griffith.



Though he spent just three seasons with the team, Drew averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 145 appearances including two trips to the postseason.

Unfortunately, Drew’s substance abuse issues led him to miss eight weeks during his first season in Utah and ultimately cost him his NBA career when he was waived by the team after relapsing in 1984.

Despite his short career with the Jazz, Drew ranks seventh all-time in points per game with the organization and eighth overall in PER.

Drew died after complications from bone cancer in 2022 at the age of 67.

