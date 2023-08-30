On The Site:
How To Watch Utah Football V. Florida Gators

Aug 30, 2023, 12:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 1 of the college football season has officially arrived and the Utah Utes will open their 2023 campaign against the Florida Gators.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. Florida Gators football game

The Utes host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, August 31.

Utah is 77-51-1 all-time in season openers. They have only lost three in the last 16 seasons.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Utah vs. Florida football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Florida will be televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

College Football on ESPN

RELATED: Florida Vs. Utah To Feature Top ESPN Crew On Game Call

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

KSL Sports Zone

Pregame Show

Postgame Show

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Utah Defense Looking For Better Results Against Florida In 2023

Last season, Utah football lost a heartbreaker in the Swamp, 29-26. This season, the Ute defense is determined to do their part to make sure Utah doesn’t lose to Florida again.

Sloppy play- particularly on defense was a main culprit in Utah’s loss and team captains Karene Reid and Cole Bishop are doing what they can to ensure the defense does not repeat that performance.

Between having one more year of experience as a unit and emphasizing tackling a little more in fall camp, Utah is hopeful for better results once the clock strikes zero on Thursday night that will preserve one of the longest active home win streaks in the country.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

