How To Watch Utah Football V. Florida Gators
Aug 30, 2023, 12:47 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 1 of the college football season has officially arrived and the Utah Utes will open their 2023 campaign against the Florida Gators.
How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. Florida Gators football game
The Utes host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, August 31.
Utah is 77-51-1 all-time in season openers. They have only lost three in the last 16 seasons.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Utah vs. Florida football game:
. @AlexKirryKSL and @19scottmitchell discussed Cam Rising and Utah’s upcoming season opener against the Florida Gators. https://t.co/9ODt5hB4Bb
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2023
What channel is Utah Football on?
The Utah football game against Florida will be televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MDT).
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah
Ways to Watch:
Television
College Football on ESPN
RELATED: Florida Vs. Utah To Feature Top ESPN Crew On Game Call
College Football is officially here!@Utah_Football released its depth chart for its season opener against the Florida Gators. 👀#GoUteshttps://t.co/etEvHwc4oG
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 26, 2023
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)
Ways to Listen
KSL Sports Zone
Online
Mobile
Utah Defense Looking For Better Results Against Florida In 2023
Last season, Utah football lost a heartbreaker in the Swamp, 29-26. This season, the Ute defense is determined to do their part to make sure Utah doesn’t lose to Florida again.
Sloppy play- particularly on defense was a main culprit in Utah’s loss and team captains Karene Reid and Cole Bishop are doing what they can to ensure the defense does not repeat that performance.
Between having one more year of experience as a unit and emphasizing tackling a little more in fall camp, Utah is hopeful for better results once the clock strikes zero on Thursday night that will preserve one of the longest active home win streaks in the country.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.