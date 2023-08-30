Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 4
Aug 30, 2023, 12:57 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, September 1 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Corner Canyon @ Farmington
Here is more information on how to watch Corner Canyon @ Farmington.
KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show
Desert Hills @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)
Hurricane @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)
Carbon @ Bear River (Bear River Live)
Northridge vs. Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)
Green Canyon @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)
Springville @ Cyprus (Cyprus Hudl)
Stansbury @ Cottonwood (Cottonwood Hudl)
San Juan @ Summit Academy (Summit Academy Hudl)
South Sevier @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)
Salem Hills @ Provo (TeamHive.live)
Ogden @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)
Gunnison Valley @ Judge Memorial (TeamHive.live)
Providence Hall @ Milford – 7:45 PM (TeamHive.live)
Grantsville @ Juab (TeamHive.live)
North Summit @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)