Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 4

Aug 30, 2023, 12:57 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, September 1 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Corner Canyon @ Farmington

Here is more information on how to watch Corner Canyon @ Farmington.

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show

Mountain Ridge @ Lone Peak

East @ Alta

Timpanogos @ Tooele

Bingham @ Skyridge

West @ Olympus

Desert Hills @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)

Hurricane @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)

Carbon @ Bear River (Bear River Live)

Weber @ Wasatch (Sting TV)

Northridge vs. Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)

Green Canyon @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)

Springville @ Cyprus (Cyprus Hudl)

Stansbury @ Cottonwood (Cottonwood Hudl)

San Juan @ Summit Academy (Summit Academy Hudl)

South Sevier @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)

Salem Hills @ Provo (TeamHive.live)

Ogden @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)

Gunnison Valley @ Judge Memorial (TeamHive.live)

Providence Hall @ Milford – 7:45 PM (TeamHive.live)

Manti @ Emery (TeamHive.live)

Grantsville @ Juab (TeamHive.live)

North Summit @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)

Enterprise @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)

