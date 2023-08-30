On The Site:
Kessler Sees Increased Minutes As Team USA Advances At World Cup

Aug 30, 2023, 1:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler saw an increased role for Team USA as the American’s crushed Jordan 110-62 ahead of the FIBA World Cup round of 16.

Kessler played 12 minutes, scored eight points, grabbed one rebound, and blocked three shots as Team USA moved to 3-0 at the World Cup.

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points to lead Team USA while Bobby Portis added 13 points and six rebounds.

Team USA Learns Round Of 16 Opponents

After going undefeated in group play, Team USA will move onto the round of 16 where they will face Lithuania and Montenegro beginning Friday.

Team USA is one of eight teams to go a perfect 3-0 during group play.

Lithuania, Serbia, the Dominican Republic, Slovenia, Germany, Canada, and Spain were also undefeated.

Here’s a look at Team USA’s schedule for the round of 16.

Friday, September 1 vs. Montenegro: 2:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2
Sunday, September 3 vs. Lithuania: 6:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2

Other Jazz Players In World Cup Round Of 16

Kessler isn’t the only Jazzman competing in the round of 16 at the FIBA World Cup.

Kelly Olynyk and Team Canada are the top seed in Group L after outscoring their first three opponents by 111 points in group play.

Here’s a look at Canada’s round of 16 schedule.

Friday, September 1 vs. Brazil: 7:15 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Sunday, September 3 vs. Spain: 7:15 a.m. MST on ESPN+

Simone Fontecchio also helped lead Italy out of group play and into the round of 16 with a 2-1 record.

The Italians will also play two games in hopes of advancing to the quarter finals.

Friday, September 1 vs. Serbia: 1:45 a.m. MST on ESPN+
Sunday, September 3 vs. Puerto Rico: 1:45 a.m. MST on ESPN+

Finland, Philippines In Classification Games

Though neither Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines nor Lauri Markkanen and Finland won a game during group play, their FIBA World Cup hasn’t ended.

The two teams will now play in classification games hoping to improve their resumes ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Philippines will face China on Saturday, September 2 at 5:45 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Finalnd will face Venezuela on Saturday at 1:15 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

