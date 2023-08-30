60 in 60: #3 Utah’s Brant Kuithe (Tight End)

On The Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #3 is Utah’s Brant Kuithe (TE)

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Last year, Kuithe came in at No. 8 on the 2022 60 in 60 list.

“Brant Kuithe is a hybrid for us,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said Kuithe in 2022. “He is listed as a tight end, could play fullback, h-back, could play wide receiver, could be out in the slot. You are going to see him in a myriad of locations this fall.”

Utah’s Brant Kuithe

Kuithe is a senior from Katy, Texas. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Cinco Ranch High School. His first season with the Utes was in 2018, where he played all 14 games with two starts. Kuithe led the tight ends with 227 yards to go along with 20 receptions and one touchdown.

He appeared in all 14 games during the 2019 season, including nine starts, recording 34 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns. On the ground, Kuithe had six rushes for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Kuithe received All-Pac-12 second-team honors.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Kuithe played in all five games, finishing with 25 catches for 236 yards. This past season, Kuithe saw action in all 14 games with nine starts, posting 50 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season, Kuithe played in four contests before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Arizona State.

During those four games, Kuithe recorded 19 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

This fall, Kuithe and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

