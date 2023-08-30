On The Site:
Report: Jazz To Sign Romeo Langford

Aug 30, 2023, 2:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are reportedly signing guard Romeo Langford to an Exhibit 10 contract according to The Athletic.

Langford is a former 2019 first round pick by Jazz CEO Danny Ainge when he was overseeing the Boston Celtics front office.

The guard spent two and a half seasons in Boston before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs along with Josh Richardson for Derrick White.

Over his four-year NBA career, the 23-year-old is averaging 4.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 28 percent from three.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary deal that allows the Jazz to convert the contract to a two-way contract as long as that change is made before the start of the regular season.

The Jazz would also own Langford’s G League rights if he’s waived by the organization.

Jazz Roster Sits at 16 Players With Langford Signing

When the Langford signing becomes official the Jazz roster will sit at 16 players, more than the maximum allowable 15 that can be on the team on opening night.

During the offseason and training camp, NBA teams can carry larger rosters before trimming them down ahead of the regular season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Jazz (@utahjazz)

Currently, 12 Jazz players have fully guaranteed deals including incoming rookies Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh.

Guard Kris Dunn, forward Luka Samanic, and center Omer Yurtseven, own deals with only partial guarantees heading into the 2023-24 season.

Micah Potter, Joey Hauser, and Johnny Juzang currently fill the Jazz’s three two-way contract slots.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

