Utah vs. Florida Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah’s season opener against the Florida Gators.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. Florida

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

All three are currently sold out for the home opener. Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear To Utah vs. Florida

It’s a red out! Wear red to Rice-Eccles and match the Utes’ red uniforms.

RELATED: Utah Football To Wear All Red Against Florida

How To Watch Utah Football vs. Florida Football

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Streaming and audio options include Fubo, the ESPN app, and KSLSports.com.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah Football V. Florida Gators

Reports Indicate Utah’s Cam Rising Is ‘Doubtful’ To Start Against Florida

The dynamic Ute quarterback suffered an ACL tear in the Rose Bowl that was always going to be on a tight timeline to fully recover from to start the 2023 college football season. Rising by all accounts has made great strides, but it was ultimately going to be up to Utah’s medical staff to clear him and Whittingham indicated earlier this week that decision could come as late as game time.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted on X Wednesday afternoon that things were looking doubtful for the Utes’ QB1 and to expect Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson to play against the Gators Thursday evening.

Utah Defense Looking For Better Results Against Florida In 2023

Last season, Utah football lost a heartbreaker in the Swamp, 29-26. This season, the Ute defense is determined to do their part to make sure Utah doesn’t lose to Florida again.

Sloppy play- particularly on defense was a main culprit in Utah’s loss and team captains Karene Reid and Cole Bishop are doing what they can to ensure the defense does not repeat that performance.

Between having one more year of experience as a unit and emphasizing tackling a little more in fall camp, Utah is hopeful for better results once the clock strikes zero on Thursday night that will preserve one of the longest active home win streaks in the country.

Utah’s Leadership Talks ‘Bittersweet’ Final Pac-12 Season

On Monday, August 7, Randall and Harlan broke down Utah’s move to the Big 12.

For 14 months, Utah and the Pac-12 were on the defensive trying to keep the “Conference of Champions” alive through the next round of TV negotiations after USC and UCLA announced they were leaving in 2024.

“The Big 12 sets high standards. We are very excited about that” Randall said of the move.

Utah’s president also said that the school is looking forward to a renewed version of the Utes’ rivalry with BYU.

“Of course, it’s bittersweet,” Harlan added. “There is excitement for what’s ahead.”

The athletic director said that the move to the Big 12 won’t be a step back for Utah’s student-athletes.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

