Utah Utes vs. Florida Gators Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – We are exactly 24 hours away from the Utah Utes kicking off their 2023 football season against the Florida Gators which means it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

Expectations are high for the No. 14 Utes as they get ready to host their first-ever SEC team in program history.

As we inch closer to game day, be sure to check out what we feel are the important storylines and questions you need to know ahead of Florida versus Utah as well as our game predictions.

Three Storylines For Florida Vs. Utah

Two Questions Heading Into Florida Vs. Utah

Can Utah beat Florida without Cam Rising? With things trending toward Rising not playing against the Gators, one of the biggest questions surrounding this game is if the Utes can survive a game or two without their QB1. Overall, backup Bryson Barnes has shown fairly well in his limited opportunities and there has been a lot of talk about Utah’s improved depth all over the team that will certainly be put to the test if Rising truly is a no-go. Who Is Florida Under Graham Mertz? Florida has undergone some changes since they met the Utes last season in Gainesville. The Anthony Richardson era is done as he moved on to the NFL and the Gators are now breaking in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. Interestingly enough, a report came out this week that before landing on Mertz, the Gators looked into Utah quarterback Cam Rising. Does Mertz have what it takes to help second year Florida head coach Billy Napier move the Gators in the right direction?

Florida Vs. Utah Score Prediction

If Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising plays, Utah, 38-21.

If Cam Rising does not play the score gets much closer, Utah, 28-21.

Tell us what you think? Give your best score predictions in the comments for Florida vs. Utah.

