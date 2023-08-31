On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Local business owner faces life threatening health struggles; needs community help

Aug 30, 2023, 10:10 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND MIKE ANDERSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The community in Salt Lake and West Jordan is rallying around a local business owner, Cecilia (CC) Armenta, after overcoming both uterine and breast cancer just to be faced with a fight against fibromyalgia. With the challenges she faces, more community support is needed.

Armenta is the owner of “Yumz” which started about two and half years ago as a vegan bakery. Since her health struggles began, it has since become a full restaurant with two locations.

Yumz Logo (KSL TV)

Yumz Logo (KSL TV)

“I was going through my second round of cancer. Single mom, couldn’t work, and so out of desperation I just started making vegan plant-based items from things from my home just to try to sell them and see if anybody would want some just so I could earn some income,” Armenta said.

“Food is just a beautiful thing,” said Armenta. “You know it just makes you feel good knowing that you’re spreading your love through the community, through food. It’s kind of our culture.”

Armenta has worked with her mother, Leonor Fuentes to transform some of her family’s Latin recipes into vegan recipes, in part to share some of the changes in diet she took on while fighting off cancer.

Her disease affects the nervous system, and Armenta says between the brain and the heart being impacted, she could only have five to ten years left.

“It’s affected me to the point where I can’t be in the kitchen anymore cooking like I used to do and love to do because the heat also is another trigger for having seizures or blacking out,” Armenta said.

Armenta had one of those seizures on Monday, forcing her to close down her West Jordan shop for about an hour until her mother could take over.

As if the health challenge isn’t enough for Armenta, her medical insurance company recently dropped her specialist, putting her now on a waiting list. Moving insurance companies is unlikely to work because Armenta needs it for her daughter, who has autism.

“I don’t like asking for help, so for me, it’s kind of hard for me to put myself out there,” Armenta said.  “I want to be around for my daughter and I want to be healthy so what do I gotta do? And that’s where I went on [this] journey.”

A customer of Armenta’s reached out to KSL because of their love of her food and wanted to help.

A supportive customer comes in for some food and a hug. (KSL TV)

“If I’m not able to raise the funds, I’m going to have to close the doors permanently because I just can’t do it anymore,” Armenta said. “I’m going to have to take what funds I have from here to be able to pay for [treatment] out of pocket because I can’t wait.”

Armenta says a donation or a visit to one of her shops to get some food is all appreciated. She has a GoFundMe where patrons and supporters can donate to help Armenta pay for her treatments.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Wasp infestation causes a Utah County park to temporarily shut down...

Debbie Worthen

Wasp infestation causes a Utah County park to temporarily shut down

A popular Cedar Hills park infested with an unwanted guest — wasps.

23 hours ago

A minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Ogden Valley, Wednesday evening....

Cimaron Neugebauer

3.7 magnitude earthquakes rumbles Ogden Valley

A minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Ogden Valley, Wednesday evening.

23 hours ago

Toby, a dog that died at Utah Lake after being exposed to toxic algae...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Dog dies from Utah Lake toxins, family posts warning sign

A devastated family is grieving the loss of their dog they took to Utah Lake, who had only been on the beach around it. They are angered at the fact there was no signage in the access point they entered the beach from, even though the lake had been testing positive for toxic algae for weeks.

23 hours ago

Turley in military uniform...

Dave Cawley and Keira Farrimond, KSL TV

Questions raised about Gov. Cox’s knowledge of Investigation on Maj. Gen. Michael Turley

A whistleblower complaint against Maj. Gen. Michael Turley sparked an investigation a year ago, but Utah's Governor, Spencer Cox only placed Turley on leave nearly two weeks ago. The timeline raises questions on Gov. Cox's office and the entire Military's dealing with senior officers.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

Bingham High seniors petition due to school parking shortage

Some Bingham High School seniors in South Jordan, say a new parking policy for students is now preventing them from finding open stalls.

23 hours ago

(Carissa Hutchinson/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Heber man to begin cross-country trip on horseback

A Utah man plans to leave Sept. 18th and travel roughly 7000 miles to New Jersey, then to California, then back home to Heber.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Local business owner faces life threatening health struggles; needs community help