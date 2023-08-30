Chicho Arango Scores First Goal For Real Salt Lake In Closing Minutes

PORTLAND – In the 83rd minute, Chicho Arango breathed life into Real Salt Lake who trailed 2-0 to the Portland Timbers.

The goal was Arango’s second of the season.

RSL looked all but finished leading up to Arango’s score. Portland had led 2-0 for nearly the entire second half.

Real Salt Lake had been knocking on the door all night in Providence Park.

In the 61st minute, Brayan Vera sent strike from outside the box bounced off the left post.

Real Salt Lake Aims To Get Back On Track Against Portland Timbers

Coming off the club’s first MLS loss in over a month, Real Salt Lake aims to get back in the win column against the Portland Timbers.

RSL and the Timbers last matched up in May where they played two games in one week. Once in MLS play and the other in the U.S. Open Cup round of 32.

RSL pulled out a 4-3 win in the first matchup and the second ended in a scoreless draw.

RSL, 10-8-7, slid down to fourth in the Western Conference following the loss to Houston on Wednesday.

Portland currently sits outside the playoff picture looking in. They hold the 12-seed with a record of 6-11-8.

Following the game against Portland, all four of Real Salt Lake’s games in September are against teams who are below RSL in the standings.

This ends on October 1 when the club travels to BMO Stadium to face off with 2-seeded LAFC.

RSL is comfortable in the playoff picture as of now. However, a bad stretch to end the season could drop them to the ninth spot or even lower.

