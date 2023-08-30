On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Can’t Get Back Into Win Column Against Portland Timbers

Aug 30, 2023, 10:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PORTLAND – Real Salt Lake traveled to the Pacific Northwest for a match with the Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

The Timbers pulled out a 2-0 win to keep RSL winless in their last four games.

RSL and the Timbers last matched up in May where they played twice in one week. Once in MLS play and the other in the U.S. Open Cup round of 32.

Real Salt Lake pulled out a 4-3 win in the first matchup. The second ended in a scoreless draw.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake, Timbers Play To Scoreless Draw In Midweek Clash

Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers FC

First Half

Both sides took the opening minutes to feel out the opposing defense.

RSL didn’t attempt any shots in the first 38 minutes.

In the 13th, Santiago Moreno’s header attempt from the center of the box snuck past RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

The goal was Moreno’s first of the season. Portland struck first in Providence Park.

Rubio Rubín sliced through the Timber’s defense in the 18th minute but his cross attempt was stolen.

Officials called for a VAR review to see if a hit by a Portland defender on Braian Ojeda warranted a red card.

It was decided that the foul was only worthy of a yellow card.

In the 36th minute, Portland applied pressure on the RSL defense in the box but defender Justen Glad was able to clear the ball.

Nelson Palacio sent a strike from outside the box in the 38th minute but Portland goalkeeper David Bingham made the diving save.

RSL and Portland played great defense to close out the half. Portland led by 1 going into the break.

Second Half

Real Salt Lake took five shots in six minutes shortly after half but none found the mark.

Just after subbing in, Andres Gomez created a scoring opportunity in the box but what would have been the equalizer missed right.

Vera took a shot from outside the box but it ricocheted off the left post.

In the 64th minute, Portland scored again to double their lead.

Felipe Mora scored his second goal of the season to give Portland a 2-0 lead.

Chicho Arango broke through the defense in transition but was called offsides in the 70th minute.

In the 83rd minute, Arango gave RSL hope with the first goal of the game for the away team.

RELATED:  Chicho Arango Scores First Goal For Real Salt Lake In Closing Minutes

Real Salt Lake couldn’t find an equalizer in regulation or stoppage time. They lose to Portland on the road, 2-1.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Real Salt Lake faces off against Portland Timbers? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Scores First Goal For Real Salt Lake In Closing Minutes

In the 83rd minute, Chicho Arango breathed life into Real Salt Lake who trailed 2-0 to the Portland Timbers.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes vs. Florida Gators Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

We are exactly 24 hours away from the Utah Utes kicking off their 2023 football season against the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah vs. Florida Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines

Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive Utah Football fan guide.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports Indicate Utah’s Cam Rising Is ‘Doubtful’ To Start Against Florida

Utah football is close to kicking off their 2023 season and reports are indicating quarterback Cam Rising is "doubtful" against Florida.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz To Sign Romeo Langford

The Utah Jazz are reportedly signing guard Romeo Langford to an Exhibit 10 contract according to The Athletic.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s NIL Collective Launches Program That Pays Every Football Player

BYU collective, The Royal Blue, launched a new mentorship program that will pay all 123 football players.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Real Salt Lake Can’t Get Back Into Win Column Against Portland Timbers