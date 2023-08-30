Real Salt Lake Can’t Get Back Into Win Column Against Portland Timbers

PORTLAND – Real Salt Lake traveled to the Pacific Northwest for a match with the Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

The Timbers pulled out a 2-0 win to keep RSL winless in their last four games.

Fulltime from Portland pic.twitter.com/BMVUTEp0s7 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 31, 2023

RSL and the Timbers last matched up in May where they played twice in one week. Once in MLS play and the other in the U.S. Open Cup round of 32.

Real Salt Lake pulled out a 4-3 win in the first matchup. The second ended in a scoreless draw.

Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers FC

First Half

Both sides took the opening minutes to feel out the opposing defense.

RSL didn’t attempt any shots in the first 38 minutes.

In the 13th, Santiago Moreno’s header attempt from the center of the box snuck past RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

The goal was Moreno’s first of the season. Portland struck first in Providence Park.

Santiago Moreno arrives to finish the header for the opener. #RCTID Watch live now on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/GggDPx6yzV pic.twitter.com/B9KoIB3J0C — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2023

Rubio Rubín sliced through the Timber’s defense in the 18th minute but his cross attempt was stolen.

Officials called for a VAR review to see if a hit by a Portland defender on Braian Ojeda warranted a red card.

It was decided that the foul was only worthy of a yellow card.

In the 36th minute, Portland applied pressure on the RSL defense in the box but defender Justen Glad was able to clear the ball.

Nelson Palacio sent a strike from outside the box in the 38th minute but Portland goalkeeper David Bingham made the diving save.

RSL and Portland played great defense to close out the half. Portland led by 1 going into the break.

HALFTIME. Portland leads in most statistical categories in the first half. Both sides have one shot on goal but the Timbers were able to make a save. Second half next. 👉@realsaltlake 0@TimbersFC 1#RSL #PORvRSL — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 31, 2023

Second Half

Real Salt Lake took five shots in six minutes shortly after half but none found the mark.

Just after subbing in, Andres Gomez created a scoring opportunity in the box but what would have been the equalizer missed right.

Vera took a shot from outside the box but it ricocheted off the left post.

#RSL off the post in search of the second-half equalizer. Almost another 🚀 away from home. pic.twitter.com/HrzsOUUQ71 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2023

In the 64th minute, Portland scored again to double their lead.

Felipe Mora scored his second goal of the season to give Portland a 2-0 lead.

Felipe Mora gets a crucial goal to give @TimbersFC some breathing room. 2-0. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/15CwHF01qY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2023

Chicho Arango broke through the defense in transition but was called offsides in the 70th minute.

In the 83rd minute, Arango gave RSL hope with the first goal of the game for the away team.

Real Salt Lake couldn’t find an equalizer in regulation or stoppage time. They lose to Portland on the road, 2-1.

Goals from Santiago Moreno and Felipe Mora lead the @TimbersFC past RSL. pic.twitter.com/dSTabl7jQU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2023

