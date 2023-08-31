Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and says he’ll skip next week’s hearing
Aug 31, 2023, 10:06 AM
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Members of Utah Task Force One have been busy this summer helping with natural disasters from Hawaii to Florida.
10 hours ago
The University of Nebraska laid claim to the world record for largest attendance at a women’s sporting event with 92,003 filling Memorial Stadium for the Cornhuskers’ volleyball match against Omaha.
10 hours ago
A rare blue supermoon is pairing up with Saturn this week for an astronomical two-for-one. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue.
1 day ago
The attorney general’s office said their valuation and accounting experts determined that “Mr. Trump’s net worth in any year between 2011 and 2021 would be no more than $2.6 billion."
1 day ago
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds on Wednesday while speaking with reporters after a speech in Covington, Kentucky.
1 day ago
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
1 day ago
