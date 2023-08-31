On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Sheriff: Hours after DUI arrest, Utah driver causes 5-vehicle crash

Aug 31, 2023, 10:36 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXON, KSL.COM


KSL.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man was arrested for investigation of DUI early Wednesday, and just hours later drifted across the center line and caused a multi-vehicle crash in Eagle Mountain, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the crash occurred on Cory Wride Highway just east of the Mt. Airey Drive intersection. At about 1:09 p.m., a vehicle drifted across the center line into oncoming traffic and hit four cars.

The driver — identified by the sheriff’s office as James Ross Dumas, 40, of Eagle Mountain — was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital where he was being treated for serious injuries Wednesday night. Cannon said some other individuals in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Cannon said Dumas was arrested Wednesday at 1:32 a.m. for investigation of DUI, refusing a chemical test and domestic violence. Dumas was booked into jail at 3:29 a.m. but released on bail at 6:45 a.m.

Just a little more than six hours later, the crash occurred.

Cannon said the sheriff’s office will submit charges for Dumas for another refusal of a chemical test, traffic related charges and potentially a DUI for the afternoon crash, but investigators are waiting until he is out of the hospital to arrest him.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

White truck with words on it...

Josh Ellis

‘8 Passengers’ YouTube star, business partner arrested on suspicion of child abuse

A Utah mother and famous YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, along with her business partner, after police say her child climbed out of the window of a southern Utah home and ran to a neighbor's home for help.

11 hours ago

People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 20...

Ashley Moser

Natural disasters nationwide keep members of Utah Task Force One busy this summer

Members of Utah Task Force One have been busy this summer helping with natural disasters from Hawaii to Florida.

11 hours ago

How the S in HTTPS protects you. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

How the S in HTTPS protects you online

What makes you feel secure - a locked front door? An armed home alarm system? An attack cat? How about the letter S?

1 day ago

Wasp infestation causes a Utah County park to temporarily shut down...

Debbie Worthen

Wasp infestation causes Utah County park to temporarily shut down

A popular Cedar Hills park infested with an unwanted guest — wasps.

1 day ago

Cecilia (CC) Armenta, owner of Yumz (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson and Mike Anderson, KSL TV

Local business owner faces life threatening health struggles; needs community help

Cecilia (CC) Armenta, the owner of local vegan restaurant "Yumz" is facing a battle against fibromyalgia. With changes in insurance benefits, she may have to close the doors of her restaurant permanently to pay for treatment.

1 day ago

A minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Ogden Valley, Wednesday evening....

Cimaron Neugebauer

3.7 magnitude earthquakes rumbles Ogden Valley

A minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Ogden Valley, Wednesday evening.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Sheriff: Hours after DUI arrest, Utah driver causes 5-vehicle crash