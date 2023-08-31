Sheriff: Hours after DUI arrest, Utah driver causes 5-vehicle crash

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man was arrested for investigation of DUI early Wednesday, and just hours later drifted across the center line and caused a multi-vehicle crash in Eagle Mountain, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the crash occurred on Cory Wride Highway just east of the Mt. Airey Drive intersection. At about 1:09 p.m., a vehicle drifted across the center line into oncoming traffic and hit four cars.

The driver — identified by the sheriff’s office as James Ross Dumas, 40, of Eagle Mountain — was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital where he was being treated for serious injuries Wednesday night. Cannon said some other individuals in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Cannon said Dumas was arrested Wednesday at 1:32 a.m. for investigation of DUI, refusing a chemical test and domestic violence. Dumas was booked into jail at 3:29 a.m. but released on bail at 6:45 a.m.

Just a little more than six hours later, the crash occurred.

Cannon said the sheriff’s office will submit charges for Dumas for another refusal of a chemical test, traffic related charges and potentially a DUI for the afternoon crash, but investigators are waiting until he is out of the hospital to arrest him.