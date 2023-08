KSL Sports Rewind: Week 4 High School Football Predictions

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 4 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.

Last week, Litster went 7-5 and has an overall record of 13-11, while Stewart finished Week 3 with a 6-6 record and is 14-10 overall.

For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.

West @ Olympus

Litster: West

Stewart: West

East @ Alta

Litster: Alta

Stewart: Alta

Salem Hills @ Provo

Litster: Provo

Stewart: Provo

Desert Hills @ Pine View

Litster: Desert Hills

Stewart: Desert Hills

Mountain Ridge @ Lone Peak

Litster: Lone Peak

Stewart: Lone Peak

Westlake @ Herriman

Litster: Herriman

Stewart: Herriman

Ridgeline @ Cedar Valley

Litster: Cedar Valley

Stewart: Ridgeline

Green Canyon @ Morgan

Litster: Green Canyon

Stewart: Morgan

Millard @ Kanab

Litster: Kanab

Stewart: Kanab

Beaver @ Duchesne

Litster: Duchesne

Stewart: Beaver

