Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #38 David Benoit

Aug 31, 2023, 11:39 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues, and coming in at number 38 is forward David Benoit.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at David Benoit’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 38– David Benoit

Undrafted in 1990, Benoit joined the Jazz in 1991 after playing his first season of professional basketball in Spain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


Benoit spent the first five years of his NBA career in Utah where he was a rotation regular and intermittent starter.

The bouncy forward averaged 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in his first stint with the Jazz, including trips to the postseason during all five seasons.

The Jazz replaced Benoit with forward Chris Morris in the summer of 1996, but the Alabama product returned to the Jazz to finish his NBA career during the 2000-01 season after spending two years in Israel.

Benoit also split time between the New Jersey Nets during his seven-year career, but 415 of his 492 NBA games were played with the Jazz.

See the full list of players named so far here!

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

