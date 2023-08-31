On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents

Aug 31, 2023, 12:51 PM | Updated: 12:57 pm

Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of "Black Adam" in New York on Oct. 12, 2022, left, and O...

Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of "Black Adam" in New York on Oct. 12, 2022, left, and Oprah Winfrey appears at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on June 30, 2023. Johnson and Winfrey have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires. (AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THALIA BEATY


Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires, through a new fund they announced Thursday.

The People’s Fund of Maui will give $1,200 a month to adults who are not able to return to their primary residences because of the recent wildfires, including people who owned and rented their homes, according to the fund’s website. The fund will also seek donations to extend the length of time it can provide the support.

“How do we help?” the “Young Rock” star said he and Winfrey asked each other during the wildfires, saying in a video released along with the announcement that they grappled with how to best direct their efforts. “You want to take care of the greatest need of the people, and that’s giving them money.”

They are looking forward to the help of “every person who called me and said, ‘What can I do?’” Winfrey said in the video. “This is what you can do.”

The pair were inspired by a similar fund set up by Dolly Parton after wildfires swept through Gatlinburg, Tennessee in December 2016, killing 14 people and destroying 2,400 structures.

Jeff Conyers, president of The Dollywood Foundation, said he consulted with Winfrey’s team multiple times in the past weeks to share the lessons that they’d learned from administrating the fund, which eventually granted $11 million to families who had lost their homes.

“Dolly’s idea was that, ‘Hey, look, these are my people and I want to take care of them and we trust them to know what recovery looks like for themselves and their families in the days and weeks following this immediate catastrophe here,’” Conyers said.

Parton’s fund, called My People Fund, worked with first responders and a local utility company and asked residents to help them determine which structures were destroyed and who lived in those homes, Conyers said. Around 1,000 families eventually received assistance from the fund, according to an evaluation from the University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Social Work. That included a final $5,000 lump sum transfer at the end of six months.

Winfrey, who lives on Maui part-time, visited an emergency shelter on Maui in the days after the wildfire hit and worried about effectively getting resources to residents. At least 115 people were killed in the fires, though an unknown number are still missing. The fire that ripped through the historic town of Lahaina on Aug. 8 was the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

Forecasters warned Wednesday that gusty winds and low humidity increased the risk that fires could spread rapidly in the western parts of each Hawaiian island, though they were not as powerful as the winds that helped fuel the deadly blaze three weeks ago.

To qualify, applicants must show a government ID and a utility bill in their name for a lost or uninhabitable residence, the fund’s website said.

In the announcement, Winfrey and Johnson said they consulted with “community elders, leaders and residents including Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla, Keali’i Reichel, Archie Kalepa, Ekolu Lindsey, Kimo Falconer, Tiare Lawrence, Kaimana Brummel, Kaleikoa Ka’eo, Brian Keaulana, Kaimi Kaneholani, Henohea Kāne, Paele Kiakona, Ed Suwanjindar, Shep Gordon and Jason Momoa.”

The Entertainment Industry Fund, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that helps celebrities administer their charitable work, is sponsoring the fund, the announcement said.

Johnson and Winfrey hope the fund will continue to make transfers to qualifying residents for at least six months, but Winfrey said it would be up to the American public to determine how long the fund extends, based on their support and donations.

KSL TV is joining fundraising efforts for the “Maui Strong: Fire Relief Fund” to help those devastated by wildfires in Hawaii, through the Hawaii Community Foundation. DONATE HERE

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at athe US Capitol in Washington on Ju...

Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

Capitol physician medically clears McConnell after health scares prompts questions

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is medically cleared to continue his schedule, the US Capitol physician said.

16 hours ago

A backyard of a house is seen flooded in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 30 after Hurricane Idalia...

Aya Elamroussi and Holly Yan, CNN

This is a life-changing event’: Floridians start an arduous recovery

 Tropical Storm Idalia keeps pounding the Southeast’s Atlantic coast, bringing strong winds and storm surge in North Carolina.

16 hours ago

This image provided by the FBI shows Leo Frederick Burt. More than 50 years after a bombing on the ...

Associated Press

FBI updates photo of University of Wisconsin bomber wanted for 53 years

More than 50 years after a Vietnam War-era bombing on the University of Wisconsin campus that killed a researcher, the FBI on Thursday released age-processed photographs of a suspect who has thus far evaded law enforcement and been referred to as “Wisconsin's state ghost.”

16 hours ago

This photo provided by News Channel Nebraska, a Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the passenger...

Associated Press

Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car

A 911 call about a car driving with a cow inside it in one of northeast Nebraska's biggest cities was no bull.

16 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...

Kate Brumback

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and says he’ll skip next week’s hearing

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and says he’ll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

16 hours ago

People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 20...

Ashley Moser

Natural disasters nationwide keep members of Utah Task Force One busy this summer

Members of Utah Task Force One have been busy this summer helping with natural disasters from Hawaii to Florida.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents