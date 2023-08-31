60 in 60: #2 BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia (Offensive Tackle)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #2 is BYU‘s Kingsley Suamataia (OT).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

After only one season with the Cougars, Suamataia has been projected as a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia

Suamataia is entering his second season as a member of the BYU football program. Last year was his first year after transferring to the Cougars from the University of Oregon. Suamataia is a former five-star recruit from Orem High School.

He stands at 6-foot-6, 315-pounds, and is making the switch from right tackle to the left tackle position along BYU’s offensive line.

In 2022, Suamataia played and started in 11 games at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stats, Suamataia didn’t give up a sack this season. College Football News recognized Suamataia as a Freshman All-American for his play.

This fall, Suamataia and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

