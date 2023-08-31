On The Site:
60 in 60: #1 Utah’s Cam Rising (Quarterback)

Aug 31, 2023, 1:41 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #1 is Utah’s Cam Rising (QB).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Last season, Rising came in at No. 1 on the 60 in 60 list.

“He is the leader of our football team, leader of the leaders,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said of Rising in 2022. “It’s going to be great to have him as the number one player in the state of Utah playing for the Utes. As Cam Rising goes, so goes the University of Utah football team.”

Utah’s Cam Rising

Rising is a junior from Ventura, California. He joined the Utes in 2019 as a transfer from Texas. Before the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Rising beat Jake Bentley for the starting quarterback job but suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the season opener against USC. After losing the starting quarterback battle in 2021, Rising replaced Charlie Brewer in the second half of the San Diego State game and never looked back.

Rising started the final 11 games of the season, completing 204 of his 320 pass attempts for 2,493 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. After leading the Utes to their first Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance, Rising was named first-team All-Pac-12. During the 2021 campaign, Rising had five games with 200+ passing yards and one game with over 300.

Rising took his game to another level in 2022. Last season, the signal-caller threw for 3,034 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 64.7 percent completion rate. He led the Utes to their second straight Pac-12 title and another trip to the Rose Bowl.

Unfortunately for the senior quarterback and the Utes, Rising suffered an injury during the Rose Bowl in January 2023 and has been recovering throughout the offseason and training camp.

This fall, Rising and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

