West Point Junior High evacuated for bomb threat

Aug 31, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)...

(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)

(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — West Point Junior High School is being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to Chris Williams with Davis County School District, someone left a voicemail with a bomb threat towards West Point Jr. High.

Williams said the school is evacuating now, and students are on buses to be released to parents.

The school district is working with Davis County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

