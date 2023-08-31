On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

FBI updates photo of University of Wisconsin bomber wanted for 53 years

Aug 31, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

This image provided by the FBI shows Leo Frederick Burt. More than 50 years after a bombing on the University of Wisconsin campus that killed a researcher, the FBI on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 released age-processed photographs of Burt, a suspect who has evaded law enforcement for more than half a century. (FBI via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(FBI via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 50 years after a Vietnam War-era bombing on the University of Wisconsin campus that killed a researcher, the FBI on Thursday released age-processed photographs of a suspect who has thus far evaded law enforcement and been referred to as “Wisconsin’s state ghost.”

Leo Burt was placed on the FBI’s most wanted list immediately after the 1970 bombing of Sterling Hall and remains the last fugitive sought by the FBI in connection with radical anti-Vietnam War activities.

The bombers parked a stolen van packed with fertilizer and fuel outside the university’s Army Math Research Center in Sterling Hall and lit the fuse in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 1970. The bomb attack, which was the nation’s most powerful until the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, killed 33-year-old graduate student Robert Fassnacht, who was doing research in the middle of the night. It also injured other people and caused millions of dollars in damage. The bombers fled to Canada.

Three of the four wanted men were captured in the 1970s after trying to live underground. They were convicted, served short prison terms and resumed their lives.

Burt, who grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs, came to Wisconsin on an ROTC scholarship and joined the rowing team, vanished. One former prosecutor called him “Wisconsin’s state ghost.”

The FBI received tips and alleged sightings from all over the world for decades, often spiking around anniversaries of the bombing. Some theorize that Burt is dead, while others compare him to D.B. Cooper, the hijacker who disappeared after parachuting out of an airliner with $200,000. There was even a theory in the 1990s, proven untrue with Theodore Kaczynski’s arrest, that he may have been the Unabomber.

The FBI continues to offer $150,000 for information leading to Burt’s arrest.

The FBI’s Milwaukee field office on Thursday released the photos that envision Burt as a 75-year-old man. The photo was done in conjunction with the 53rd anniversary of the bombing, which was last week, said FBI spokesperson Leonard Peace.

In his photo from 1970, Burt is wearing glasses and has a full head of dark, curly hair. In the new age-processed depiction, he is mostly bald and shown with and without glasses.

Madison attorney Lester Pines, 73, was a UW student at the time of the bombing. As a young attorney in 1975 he was part of a team that defended one of the bombers.

“If the FBI is correct, Leo Burt’s visage has changed much worse than mine has,” Pines said in reaction to the updated photo simulation. “I guess that Leo has not taken good care of himself, if he’s even still alive.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at athe US Capitol in Washington on Ju...

Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

Capitol physician medically clears McConnell after health scares prompts questions

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is medically cleared to continue his schedule, the US Capitol physician said.

16 hours ago

A backyard of a house is seen flooded in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 30 after Hurricane Idalia...

Aya Elamroussi and Holly Yan, CNN

This is a life-changing event’: Floridians start an arduous recovery

 Tropical Storm Idalia keeps pounding the Southeast’s Atlantic coast, bringing strong winds and storm surge in North Carolina.

16 hours ago

This photo provided by News Channel Nebraska, a Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the passenger...

Associated Press

Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car

A 911 call about a car driving with a cow inside it in one of northeast Nebraska's biggest cities was no bull.

16 hours ago

Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of "Black Adam" in New York on Oct. 12, 2022, left, and O...

Thalia Beaty

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires.

16 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...

Kate Brumback

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and says he’ll skip next week’s hearing

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and says he’ll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

16 hours ago

People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 20...

Ashley Moser

Natural disasters nationwide keep members of Utah Task Force One busy this summer

Members of Utah Task Force One have been busy this summer helping with natural disasters from Hawaii to Florida.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

FBI updates photo of University of Wisconsin bomber wanted for 53 years