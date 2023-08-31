Fire in Eden contained after threatening multiple structures

On The Site:
EDEN, Utah — A small hillside burn quickly turned into a dangerous fire as it moved towards surrounding structures Thursday afternoon.

The fire began southeast of Northfork near River Drive in Eden. It endangered several homes in the area, but was contained by approximately 4:35 p.m, Prevention Specialist Kelly Wickens, with Utah Fire Info said.

Fire Warden Richard Cooper said the fire directly endangered 10 homes, but fortunately did not burn any structures. Cooper said there was some property damage.

The fire is under investigation. It’s estimated that it burned over four acres.

 

 

