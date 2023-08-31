On The Site:
Florida vs. No. 14 Utah: Live Updates, Analysis & More

Aug 31, 2023, 5:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football is back with a match against the Florida Gators to open the 2023 college football season.

Utah, Florida Run Rematch In Season Opener

The No. 14 Utes and Florida Gators faced off in the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, August 31.

Last season, Utah football lost a heartbreaker in the Swamp, 29-26. This season, the Utes are determined to do their part to ensure Utah doesn’t lose to Florida again.

Sloppy play- particularly on defense was a main culprit in Utah’s loss and team captains Karene Reid and Cole Bishop are doing what they can to ensure the defense does not repeat that performance.

Between having one more year of experience as a unit and emphasizing tackling a little more in fall camp, Utah is hopeful for better results once the clock strikes zero on Thursday night that will preserve one of the longest active home win streaks in the country.

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast and The Saturday Show on The KSL Sports Zone.

