Money Parks Scores 70-Yard TD On First Offensive Play Of Utes 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Well, you can’t start much better than that.

In the season opener against the Florida Gators, wide receiver Money Parks caught a deep ball and took it to the house on Utah’s first offensive play of the night.

The Utes defense held up early, allowing the connection between Bryson Barnes and Parks following a punt.

Last season, Parks played in all 14 games (3 starts), recorded 26 catches for 414 yards, two touchdowns, and had multiple games with 40 or more receiving yards.

Rice-Eccles stadium erupted as Parks caught the deep ball and found the end zone.

Three Storylines For Florida Vs. Utah

Two Questions Heading Into Florida Vs. Utah

Can Utah beat Florida without Cam Rising? With things trending toward Rising not playing against the Gators, one of the biggest questions surrounding this game is if the Utes can survive a game or two without their QB1. Overall, backup Bryson Barnes has shown fairly well in his limited opportunities and there has been a lot of talk about Utah’s improved depth all over the team that will certainly be put to the test if Rising truly is a no-go. Who Is Florida Under Graham Mertz? Florida has undergone some changes since they met the Utes last season in Gainesville. The Anthony Richardson era is done as he moved on to the NFL and the Gators are now breaking in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. Interestingly enough, a report came out this week that before landing on Mertz, the Gators looked into Utah quarterback Cam Rising. Does Mertz have what it takes to help second year Florida head coach Billy Napier move the Gators in the right direction.

Utah fans are WILD 🐊 pic.twitter.com/DoZwMQVmo5 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 31, 2023

