Utah Legend Alex Smith: Florida Opener ‘Surpasses Anything That I Had In College’

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football legend and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith attended the Utes’ season opener against the Florida Gators and previewed the matchup during pregame on ESPN.

The Utes hosted the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, August 31.

Prior to kickoff, Smith joined ESPN’s pregame show to preview the big game.

“This surpasses anything that I had in college,” Smith said as he looked around at the atmosphere of Utah’s crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Smith also discussed Utah’s starting quarterback situation with Cam Rising out for the contest. Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson were discussed by the former Utah standout.

The former NFL signal-caller also highlighted the leadership of Kyle Whittingham, who’s been leading the Utah football program for nearly two decades.

Utah’s game against Florida is televised on ESPN.

About Alex Smith

Following a high school career at Helix High in California, Smith was a star for the Utes. He led Utah to an undefeated record and a Fiesta Bowl victory in his final collegiate season.

He went on to become the No. 1 overall pick by the 49ers. The former Utah standout played the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Bay Area franchise.

During his career, Smith played for the Niners, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Football Team (now the Commanders). He’s well known for battling back from a life-threatening injury and playing in the 2020 season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft finished his 16-year career throwing for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns with a 62.6 completion rate.

Smith was named to the Pro Bowl three times during his career. He led the league in passer rating in 2017 and received the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2020.

Utah-Florida Series

The Utes and Gators have played twice before with both contests in Gainesville, Florida.

Utah’s first meeting with Florida came in 1977. The Gators beat the Utes, 38-29.

Last season, the No. 7 ranked Utes suffered a 29-26 loss in Gainesville.

