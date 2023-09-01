Man falls 100 feet in near Utah ski resorts

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man fell approximately 100 feet in a rocky area near the back side of Alta Ski Resort in Utah County, injuring himself.

According to Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the 21-year-old man fell near Devil’s Castle, down the back side of Alta near Snowbird.

They fall was estimated to be 100 feet.

Search and rescue teams were able to remove the man from the rugged mountain area. The extent of the injuries is unknown, but officials told KSL TV that the man was going in and out of consciousness.