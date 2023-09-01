On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man falls 100 feet in near Utah ski resorts

Aug 31, 2023, 6:54 PM | Updated: 7:51 pm

FILE: Outstanding beauty in Little Cottonwood Canyon....

FILE: Outstanding beauty in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man fell approximately 100 feet in a rocky area near the back side of Alta Ski Resort in Utah County, injuring himself.

According to Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the 21-year-old man fell near Devil’s Castle, down the back side of Alta near Snowbird.

They fall was estimated to be 100 feet.

Search and rescue teams were able to remove the man from the rugged mountain area. The extent of the injuries is unknown, but officials told KSL TV that the man was going in and out of consciousness.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Bear Lake continues to see major tourism growth

You're likely to see big crowds at Bear Lake over Labor Day weekend.

20 hours ago

Fans crowd to get University of Utah gear...

Alex Cabrero

U of U gear sales are red hot as fans embrace the start of football season

Utes fans can find almost anything in the campus store, which for fans like Howard Graham, can be quite the adventure — when the credit card bill arrives.

20 hours ago

Utah woman stands in volunteer shirt by car in Florida...

Brianna Chavez

American Red Cross of Utah sends volunteers to Florida to help after Hurricane Idalia

As Florida residents continue to assess the damage after Hurricane Idalia struck the state's Big Bend Area, volunteers from across the country, including Utah, are stepping in to help.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Fire in Eden contained after threatening multiple structures

A fire was safely contained after is endangered multiple structures Thursday afternoon.

20 hours ago

FILE: Aug 23rd E and W night views double rainbow in E Layton (Tiffany Saunders)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah forecast to have a soggy Labor Day weekend, which may include mountain snow

Utah's Labor Day weekend may get quite soggy, as monsoonal moisture returns to the Beehive State ahead of the holiday.

20 hours ago

(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

West Point Junior High cleared after bomb threat

West Point Junior High School is being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Man falls 100 feet in near Utah ski resorts